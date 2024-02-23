MUST WATCH: Leaked Recordings Reveal Democratic Strategists and Soros Linked Operatives Caught in MASSIVE Global Political Influence and Election Interference Operation (VIDEO)

In a series of explosive videos released by @MagaBabe on X/Twitter, high-profile figures have been caught on camera discussing behind-the-scenes activities related to U.S. foreign policy. The recordings reveal a concerted effort to influence political outcomes in Poland, Hungary, Brazil, Turkey, and beyond.

The leaked conversations feature shocking admissions from several key players, including retired General Wesley Clark, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO.

General Wesley Clark, a key figure in NATO’s history, is seen discussing his involvement with billionaire financier George Soros in Ukraine back in 2014. Clark’s revelations provide an unprecedented glimpse into the covert operations and strategies deployed in the region, which have long been subject to speculation and debate.

The spotlight also falls on Action for Democracy, an enigmatic organization with the stated goal of promoting the Democratic Party’s foreign policy agenda across the globe.

Action for Democracy, a Chicago-registered 501(c)(4) non-profit, purportedly received contributions totaling over $11 million, as detailed in a recent IRS filing (https://www.ag.ky.gov/Resources/Consumer-Resources/charity/Documents/charity.pdf).

According to its website:

Democracy while a local affair governed independently within the confines of the nation-state is an idea that has global consequences and that we believe requires global attention. The idea is simple. To express and make local democratic concerns global concerns. Whether it’s anti-LGBT laws in Poland or cracking down on independent media in Brazil, A4D functions as a global platform for amplifying the voices and raising awareness of critical national struggles against anti-democratic forces. […] Our mission is to activate the power of our citizens and build a global pro-democracy solidarity movement committed to promoting democratic values and institutions and pushing back against the rising threat of autocracy worldwide. ​United we mobilize material and financial support for and advocate for more robust support of pro-democracy actors on the ground in the battleground states in the global fight for democracy. […] Key battleground states are places in the world where we think democracy is most threatened and where there are elections to take place within the next year that will determine the fate of those democracies.

The organization has been accused of using its status to conceal major donations from George Soros while participating in the manipulation of electoral outcomes across various countries, including Poland and Hungary.

The leaked footage features in-depth discussions with David Koranyi, the board president, and the executive director, alongside insights from Kati Marton, a member of the advisory council and widow of the renowned diplomat Richard Holbrooke.

The Gateway Pundit has written about Koranyi and his links to Soros funding in the past.

Their conversations between Koranyi and Marton reveal that the organization, secretly bankrolled by George Soros, has been at the forefront of shaping political landscapes far beyond the United States’ borders, operating under the radar with a “dark money” agenda.

The videos expose a concerted effort by Democratic operatives, including Erich Koch, Julia Ager, and others, to establish a parallel foreign policy network.

This network’s activities, aimed at meddling in foreign elections and launching aggressive media campaigns in the U.S. against foreign conservative leaders, highlight a deliberate strategy to advance the interests of the Democratic Party’s major donors.

VIDEO 1

“EXCLUSIVE: Check out what Soros is up to in Europe. His own Democrat operatives reveal how Soros throws around money to topple national governments and unleash chaos in the Ukraine! Watch them admit it all, then you’ll understand his Texas plans,” citizen journalist Magababe wrote.

In the video below, Clark said, “[George Soros] was spending $500 million a year on the Open Society Institutes in Eastern Europe in the 1990s. Think about that. I mean, when I did my work in Ukraine in 2014, I did it with George. I was on the International Crisis Group trustee board. That’s how I know a lot of Europeans. Also, George was funding the Open Society Institute in Ukraine.”

When asked if there are many Americans and others who are supporting the opposition in Hungary, Clark said, “Not as many as I’d like. None like George.”

Kati Marton, the Chairperson of Action for Democracy, admitted George Soros as their primary donor, emphasizing the preference to keep his involvement discreet.

Watch — Original video link here:

VIDEO 2

“The Democratic Establishment runs a parallel foreign policy network to meddle in foreign elections, use American media to attack conservative opponents, and push a sick ideology abroad!” Magababe wrote on X.

In this video, Clark shared insights from a high-level diplomatic mission involving Joe Biden, Janet Yellen, and Kamala Harris to Africa. He recounted a particularly revealing conversation with President Museveni of Uganda.

According to Clark, Museveni expressed frustration with the American approach. Museveni critiqued the U.S. delegation for imposing American cultural values rather than understanding his country’s priorities.

Clark highlighted that, contrary to expectations of fostering American investment, the discussions led by Yellen and others predominantly focused on human rights, gender equality, and “fair elections.” This, Museveni implied, demonstrated a misalignment with the immediate economic building efforts he deemed crucial for Uganda.

This video also featured Julia Ager, the founder and president of Sapphire Strategies, who shed light on a paradoxical initiative in the United States.

Ager discussed the formation of a new group targeting anti-democratic dictators, which intriguingly received backing from funders with anti-democratic leanings themselves. This group embarked on creating a new Political Action Committee (PAC) with the intent to garner financial support from both Turkish and non-Turkish individuals residing in the U.S.

“So they wanted to raise money in the US so that they could use the money to send ballots to Turkish people. But they had funders that were giving, I think they started with $300,000 that were major gift funders kind of bankrolling the project,” Ager said.

Also, in this video, Eric Koch, a Democratic operative, admitted that they tried to ruin Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s reputation in the US after Trump endorsed him.

“The American right-wing loves him. I was interested in doing something to muddy him up in the United States, at least. As in tarnish his reputation in the United States that he was such a cult hero amongst the conservative mainstream, conservative movement,” Koch said.

WATCH:

The Democratic Establishment runs a parallel foreign policy network to meddle in foreign elections, use American media to attack conservative opponents, and push a sick ideology abroad!

Part 2: pic.twitter.com/8E2B6aSssW — MagaBabe (@MagaBabe2024) January 31, 2024

VIDEO 3

“Look how Soros funds the astroturfed oppositions in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and others, trying to overthrow any conservative who stands up to Globalism!” Magababe wrote on X.

In the recordings, David Koranyi, executive director of Action for Democracy, discusses the targeting of conservative governments and support for civil society organizations critical of such administrations. Koranyi express strong criticism to leaders such as Jair Bolsonaro, Viktor Orban, and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, as well as their respective governments in Brazil, Hungary, and Poland.

With explicit reference to the ongoing political situations in these countries, Koranyi hints at the funding and strategic support provided to entities that may align with the opposition.

Kati Marton, is also heard emphasizing the importance of upcoming elections in Poland, Brazil, and Turkey.

“We’re interested in salvaging democracy wherever we can. So, right now, a lot of effort is going into Poland because they’re about to have elections that are really critical, really critical. And Poland would have a huge impact on the EU if Poland goes far right, but also Brazil and Turkey. We recently traveled to Warsaw, and I set up the meetings because it was easier for me to get a meeting with Ambassador Brzezinski [US ambassador to Poland],” said Marton.

Erich Koch, another figure in the recordings, outlines his role in garnering U.S. media attention for foreign elections. By securing high-profile coverage on platforms such as Yahoo News, the aim is to elevate the international profile of these elections and the associated democratic narratives.

“My goal was to get as much attention on the election as possible in the United States markets. I got them a nice big profile on Yahoo News, which is like the big, which is randomly the most-read US news site. And the guy who’s the White House correspondent for them is a former soviet refugee named, Alex Nazaryan,” said Koch.

Former General Wesley Clark, in his segment, discusses broader geopolitical issues, such as the EU’s border policies and their impact on countries like Hungary. His conversation presents a view on the popularity of nationalist policies and the effectiveness of border security measures

WATCH:

Look how Soros funds the astroturfed oppositions in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and others, trying to overthrow any conservative who stands up to Globalism!

Part 3: pic.twitter.com/g0YSSIoO4g — MagaBabe (@MagaBabe2024) January 31, 2024

VIDEO 4

This video was previously reported on The Gateway Pundit, where retired General Wesley K. Clark was heard discussing past interference in European elections.

“For years, we interfered in the Italian elections. We made sure that the communists never won in Italy and in Greece. And we did not engineer the coup in Turkey against Erdogan. Had we done so, I’m told it would. He would like to think that we did and say that we did. But this mutual interference stays on everywhere,” Clark said in the video.

When questioned about Hungary, he confirms, “Hungary, sure,” and later adds, “It’s not the US government, it’s just private individuals that are interfering in other countries’ elections.”

Clark then blasted Soros for his interference in Hungary’s election, stating, “He funded the efforts in Bosnia; he funded the efforts in Hungary. That’s why Viktor Orbán hates him because he doesn’t. George Soros would say Victor Orban is the guy. But who’s George Soros? He’s an American. He happened to grow up in Hungary. Why is he controlling the politics of Hungary? We don’t want that.”

The Gateway Pundit reported in 2022 that Soros-backed NGO spent $4 million to oust Viktor Orban in Hungary.

David Koranyi, Executive Director at Action for Democracy, while cautious in his statements, hints at the scale of donations the nonprofit receives. “I would say 2 million. I think that’s actually a number that [would] bring you into the pantheon of the biggest donors of Action for Democracy.”

“Come up with a list of priorities and action items and programs. Like, for example, this chunk of money will be earmarked towards supporting the Venezuelan democratic movement. This chunk of the money will be supporting Polish civil society grants. So it would be quite specific as far as, I would say, 80% of the grant amount would go.”

The implications of these revelations are far-reaching, raising concerns about the integrity of democratic processes and the role of George Soros in undermining sovereign elections.

WATCH:

BREAKING Part 4: A Soros-financed non-profit called Action for Democracy is interfering in elections across the globe and manipulates American media coverage against conservative leaders in Europe…

In this major exposé, General (Ret.) Wesley K. Clark, Action for Democracy… pic.twitter.com/gOsry1zePQ — MagaBabe (@MagaBabe2024) February 15, 2024

VIDEO 5

Kati Morton, president of Action for Democracy, has been recorded discussing her recent visit to Poland with colleague David Koranyi.

David Koranyi, another key voice within the Action for Democracy, elaborated on the strategic efforts in Hungary, particularly focusing on Budapest.

“In the case of Hungary, what we have been doing with the city of Budapest is to essentially apply pressure also on the government and on the European Commission, as they were negotiating the national envelope, the national plans for the country. I do have connections to US government people, to Brussels, European commissioners, etc. So, obviously, we do also because we engage in policy advocacy. So, that’s obviously a big piece of the puzzle for us,” Koranyi said.

Eric Koch’s contributions highlight a different aspect of the organization’s strategy: media engagement. By disseminating far-left approved statements, memos, and notes to a vast network of reporters and editors, and tapping into advisory boards with influential writers like American-Polish journalist Anne Applebaum, Koch ensures widespread visibility for their agenda.

“I was hammering the US media, probably every other day, with statement after statement, memos, notes. We had an advisory board with people like Annie Applebaum and other prominent writers who would write about the issue. Rather than having them write about it and it goes into the Atlantic, I blasted it out to like 1,500 different reporters and editors. Those were reporters who were in Eastern Europe,” said Koch.

“So, like the reporters from the Associated Press, Reuters, Bloomberg, AFP, New York Times, Washington Post, whatever, because they all have people over here. So, I made sure to hit them so that they’d see all the stuff. I was in David Chalian’s ear at CNN every other day, like, “Know when the time comes. Hungarian election is a big deal.” His name’s escaping me at NBC, but the president of NBC News, I was emailing him, saying, “This is going to be a big deal; you got to cover it eventually.” NBC covered it in a big way.”

WATCH: