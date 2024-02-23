AT&T Reveals the Cause Behind Thursday’s Massive Cellular Outage For Thousands of Americans as Footage of Angry Customers Harassing Workers Goes Viral (VIDEO)

by
Credit: @lostfilesjp

The Gateway Pundit previously reported tens of thousands of cell phone users experienced outages Thursday morning for their home phone, internet, and mobile phone services, which sparked fears of a possible cyber attack.

Now, AT&T says they have identified what caused the shocking outage for over 73,000 Americans as footage has emerged showing helpless AT&T store workers being harassed by angry customers.

The company announced in a statement that the outage was not a cyberattack but an unspecified coding error caused by “the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network.”

The “incorrect process in question” is related to a software update gone awry. Moreover, according to ABC News, the outage was not caused by an external actor.

The company went on to say they perform updates regularly.

Following the outage, The New York Post uncovered viral X posts of angry customers going off on helpless AT&T workers. One post shows a confused worker shrugging his shoulders outside a store surrounded by frustrated individuals.

Another X post shows an AT&T worker getting blasted by a livid customer over the service interruption, causing the worker to flip out in response.

Customer: I can’t even get a text message or a phone call out.

Worker: But sir, what do you want me to do? What the hell, man! Sir, we’re having an outage! Do you know what an outage is?

Customer: I know what an outage is.

Worker: So what the f**k do you want me to do? I don’t know what the f**k to tell you.

Y’all stressing me out. I already don’t get paid enough.

WATCH:

AT&T, which serves over 290 million users in America, spent over 10 hours on Thursday restoring its service. The outages began at roughly 4 a.m. ET before finally being restored by 2:15 p.m. ET.

As previously reported by TGP, outages were also reported on T-Mobile and Verizon. Those carriers, however, claimed their issues were likely caused by customers trying to call or text AT&T users.

“Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation,” a Verizon spokesperson told ABC News.

“We did not experience an outage. Our network is operating normally. Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks,” said a T-Mobile spokesperson.

Cricket, which AT&T owns, reported having 11,000 customers affected.

The cellular outage was so awful that some customers’ phones were stuck in SOS mode, meaning users could only call emergency services. However, some 911 centers were also unable to receive calls.

Trending: Chris Cuomo’s Personal Physician Destroys COVID-19 ‘Safe & Effective’ Narrative on Live TV (VIDEO)

White House spokesman John Kirby claimed Thursday afternoon that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security were also looking into the outage.

We are being told AT&T has no reason to think this was a cyber or security incident. “But the bottom line is we don’t have all the answers.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.