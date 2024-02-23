BREAKING: US Military is Tracking High-Altitude Balloon Over Colorado – Pentagon Scrambles Jets to Investigate



Chinese spy balloon spotted over US airspace in 2023

Here we go again.

The US Military is tracking a high-altitude balloon over Colorado. The Pentagon sent jets to investigate.

“The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security. NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon,” NORAD said in a statement. “The FAA also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety.”

The balloon’s origin and purpose is unclear.

CBS reported:

The U.S. is tracking a high-altitude balloon flying over the Western part of the country, U.S. officials told CBS News. Military aircraft have spotted the balloon and determined it is not a threat, but its origin and purpose are still unknown, the officials said. Sources familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the balloon was drifting east in the jetstream on Friday. Earlier in the day, one official said the balloon was over Colorado. Its presence prompted enough concern that the military sent aircraft to investigate.

Last January the Biden administration knew about the Chinese spy balloon traversing across the continental United States, from Alaska to the Carolinas, but sought to conceal this from the American public.

A newspaper photographer first spotted the balloon over Montana.

The Chinese spy balloon first entered US airspace over Alaska in late January 2023.

The balloon soared over nuclear silos and military installations across the US with Joe Biden’s full approval.

The balloon was eventually shot down over the Atlantic just off the coast of the Carolinas.

According to the Pentagon, the spy balloon carried explosives to self-detonate, was 200 feet tall, and weighed thousands of pounds.

It was recently reported General Milley also knew the spy balloon was collecting data as it flew over the continental US but kept this from the American public.

According to CNN, the Chinese spy balloon used US internet to communicate as is soared over the United States and gathered information.

DEVELOPING…