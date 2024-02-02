Dr. Jill Makes Sure Joe Biden Doesn’t Check His Watch During Dignified Transfer of 3 US Servicemembers Killed in Jordan (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Friday attended the dignified transfer of the three US servicemembers killed in a drone attack in Jordan last weekend.

Three U.S. Servicemembers were killed and were 34 injured with 8 requiring to be transported to another location for treatment. The troops were reportedly in a tent structure sleeping when they were attacked by a UAS, or unmanned aircraft system, late Saturday night into Sunday.

The three servicemembers killed in action were all members of the 718th Engineer Company, a reservist unit out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

The Pentagon released the names of three deceased servicemembers:

Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46 of Carrollton, GA

Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, GA

Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, Savannah, GA



deceased servicemembers from left to right: Rivers, Sanders, Moffett

The US on Friday began retaliatory strikes in the Middle East after three American service members were killed in Jordan on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware attending the dignified transfer of the three troops killed in the drone attack.

Additional footage of the dignified transfer of US troops: