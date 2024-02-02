Dr. Jill Makes Sure Joe Biden Doesn’t Check His Watch During Dignified Transfer of 3 US Servicemembers Killed in Jordan (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Friday attended the dignified transfer of the three US servicemembers killed in a drone attack in Jordan last weekend.

Three U.S. Servicemembers were killed and were 34 injured with 8 requiring to be transported to another location for treatment. The troops were reportedly in a tent structure sleeping when they were attacked by a UAS, or unmanned aircraft system, late Saturday night into Sunday.

The three servicemembers killed in action were all members of the 718th Engineer Company, a reservist unit out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

The Pentagon released the names of three deceased servicemembers:

  • Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46 of Carrollton, GA
  • Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, GA
  • Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, Savannah, GA


deceased servicemembers from left to right: Rivers, Sanders, Moffett

The US on Friday began retaliatory strikes in the Middle East after three American service members were killed in Jordan on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware attending the dignified transfer of the three troops killed in the drone attack.

Dr. Jill made sure Joe Biden didn’t check his watch during the dignified transfer like he did last time.

TOPSHOT – US President Joe Biden looks down alongside First Lady Jill Biden as they attend the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, August, 29, 2021, one of the 13 members of the US military killed in Afghanistan last week. – President Joe Biden prepared Sunday at a US military base to receive the remains of the 13 American service members killed in an attack in Kabul, a solemn ritual that comes amid fierce criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis. Biden and his wife, Jill, both wearing black and with black face masks, first met far from the cameras with relatives of the dead in a special family center at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.The base, on the US East Coast about two hours from Washington, is synonymous with the painful return of service members who have fallen in combat. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden likely wore gloves on Friday in balmy 43-degree weather so he wouldn’t check his watch. Virtually no one else who attended the dignified transfer wore gloves (except for Jill Biden).

Jill Biden kept an eye on Joe to make sure he didn’t check his watch.

VIDEO:

Additional footage of the dignified transfer of US troops:

