BREAKING: WWIII WATCH: US Begins Retaliatory Strikes in Middle East After 3 Servicemembers Killed in Jordan

The US on Friday began retaliatory strikes in the Middle East after three American service members were killed in Jordan on Sunday.

The strikes began in Iraq and Syria, US officials confirmed, according to ABC News.

Iran previously warned Joe Biden it would retaliate if he responded to the deadly drone attack on American service members.

The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions and US military forces struck more than 85 targets, according to a statement released by CENTCOM.

Full statement:

At 4:00 p.m. (EST) Feb. 02, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups. U.S. military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States. The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions. The facilities that were struck included command and control operations centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces.

The strikes come after Joe Biden gave Iran plenty of time to prepare for a ‘multi-tiered response’ after more than 160 attacks on US military bases in Iraq, Syria and Jordan.

Three U.S. Servicemembers were killed and were 34 injured with 8 requiring to be transported to another location for treatment. The troops were reportedly in a tent structure sleeping when they were attacked by a UAS, or unmanned aircraft system, late Saturday night.

The three servicemembers killed in action were all members of the 718th Engineer Company, a reservist unit out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

The Pentagon released the names of three deceased servicemembers:

Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46 of Carrollton, GA

Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, GA

Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, Savannah, GA



deceased servicemembers from left to right: Rivers, Sanders, Moffett

The last time Joe Biden responded to a deadly attack on American soldiers, he ended up droning children in Afghanistan.

Biden killed an entire family just so he could look like he ‘fought back’ after a suicide bomber killed 13 US service members in Kabul during his botched withdrawal.

However, no disciplinary action was taken against anyone involved in the drone strike.