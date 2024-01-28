Three US Soldiers Killed and Dozens Wounded in Drone Attack on Base in Jordan

The White House announced Sunday that three U.S. servicemembers were killed and “many wounded” in a drone attack at Tower 22 in Jordan near the border with Syria. The attack is the first one to kill U.S. troops out of over one hundred-fifty attacks on U.S. bases and ships in the Middle East since the October 7 jihad massacre attack on Israel by Hamas. Several Americans were killed in the October 7 attack, several more were taken hostage by Hamas and are still being held in captivity. Earlier this month two Navy SEALs drowned while boarding a ship off the coast of Somalia to intercept Iranian weapons bound for Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

U.S. Central Command released a statement that twenty-five troops were also wounded in the attack.

Map:

BREAKING: US announces that 3 American soldiers were killed by a suicide drone striking the Tower 22 military outpost in Jordan last night. Another 25 Americans wounded. Tower 22 (Area 55) is located right next to the border with Syria and Iraq. Major crisis happening pic.twitter.com/z0lladWID5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 28, 2024

Joe Biden vowed, “We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.”

Before Sunday’s attack, the Biden administration has responded with pinprick attacks that have mainly targeted infrastructure and not (with rare exception) leaders of the Iran-backed groups behind the attacks.

Excerpt from CNN report:

Three US Army soldiers were killed and at least two dozen service members were injured in a drone attack overnight on a small US outpost in Jordan, US officials told CNN, marking the first time US troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the beginning of the Gaza war. The killing of three Americans at Tower 22 in Jordan near the border with Syria is a significant escalation of an already-precarious situation in the Middle East. Officials said the drone was fired by Iran-backed militants and appeared to come from Syria. …As of Friday, there had been more than 158 attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, though officials have described the constant volley of drones, rockets, and missiles as unsuccessful as they have frequently not caused serious injury or damage to infrastructure. It’s unclear why air defenses failed to intercept the drone, which appears to be the first known attack on Tower 22 since attacks on US and coalition forces began on October 17. US forces at the outpost are there as part of an advise-and-assist mission with Jordan.

Statement by Joe Biden released by the White House:

