Three US Servicemembers Killed in Jordan UAS Attack Identified – All From Reserve Unit Out of Fort Moore, Georgia

Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders, Waycross, GA, was just 24 years-old photo courtesy New York Post

 

Yesterday, The Gateway Pundit reported that three U.S. Servicemembers were killed and 34 injured (updated) with 8 requiring to be transported to another location for treatment.  The troops were reportedly in a tent structure sleeping when they were attacked by a UAS, or unmanned aircraft system, late Saturday night.

 

Today, the Pentagon released the names of those three soldiers after a 24-hour period to notify the families first.  According to WTXL Tallahassee, the members killed were:

  • Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46 of Carrollton, GA
  • Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, GA
  • Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, Savannah, GA

“These three fallen heroes were deployed to Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and the international coalition working to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS,” said Deputy Spokesperson for the Defense Department Sabrina Singh during a press conference Monday. “These brave Americans and their families are in our prayers, and the entire Department of Defense warrants their loss. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured.”

Spc. Sanders pictured with another Army specialist. Identities retracted. Photo courtesy New York Post

 

The three individuals killed-in-action were all members of the 718th Engineer Company, a reservist unit out of Fort Moore, GA.

Defense Department Deputy Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh stated that the eight members who had to be medevac’d were transported to Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center.  Of the eight, three were immediately scheduled to be transferred to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.  The other five suffered mild traumatic brain injuries, which are relatively common when in close proximity to a blast.

Please keep these brave soldiers in your prayers.

