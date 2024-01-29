Three US Servicemembers Killed in Jordan UAS Attack Identified – All From Reserve Unit Out of Fort Moore, Georgia

Yesterday, The Gateway Pundit reported that three U.S. Servicemembers were killed and 34 injured (updated) with 8 requiring to be transported to another location for treatment. The troops were reportedly in a tent structure sleeping when they were attacked by a UAS, or unmanned aircraft system, late Saturday night.

BREAKING: US announces that 3 American soldiers were killed by a suicide drone striking the Tower 22 military outpost in Jordan last night. Another 25 Americans wounded. Tower 22 (Area 55) is located right next to the border with Syria and Iraq. Major crisis happening pic.twitter.com/z0lladWID5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 28, 2024

Today, the Pentagon released the names of those three soldiers after a 24-hour period to notify the families first. According to WTXL Tallahassee, the members killed were:

Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46 of Carrollton, GA

Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, GA

Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, Savannah, GA

“These three fallen heroes were deployed to Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and the international coalition working to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS,” said Deputy Spokesperson for the Defense Department Sabrina Singh during a press conference Monday. “These brave Americans and their families are in our prayers, and the entire Department of Defense warrants their loss. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured.”

The three individuals killed-in-action were all members of the 718th Engineer Company, a reservist unit out of Fort Moore, GA.

Defense Department Deputy Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh stated that the eight members who had to be medevac’d were transported to Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center. Of the eight, three were immediately scheduled to be transferred to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. The other five suffered mild traumatic brain injuries, which are relatively common when in close proximity to a blast.

Please keep these brave soldiers in your prayers.