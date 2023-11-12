Embattled RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Blames Candidates on their Defeat and Ineffective Campaign Strategy (VIDEO)

The Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), Ronna McDaniel, has publicly acknowledged the mounting dissatisfaction inside the GOP due to recent electoral defeats. Despite this, McDaniel defended the RNC’s efforts in engaging voters and their contribution towards the elections.

“I understand being frustrated. Of course, we want to win,” conceded McDaniel during her appearance on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ program on Sunday. The comments came in response to Democrats securing a wave of key victories during the recent Tuesday night elections.

However, despite the disappointing outcomes, McDaniel still believes that she’s doing a great job as the chairwoman. Republicans have suffered losses under Ronna McDaniel’s leadership. Republicans got crushed in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

“I look at the RNC, though, and I’m proud of what we’re doing,” she said.

The RNC Chairwoman was firm in delineating the responsibilities of the RNC from those of the candidates.

According to McDaniel, the RNC’s role is to build the infrastructure – the ‘road’ – upon which candidates drive their campaigns.

The messaging and strategy, she noted, are entirely in the hands of the candidates and their campaign teams, including pollsters. “We don’t do the messaging; the candidates do that with their pollsters and their campaigns,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel also suggested that Republicans need good candidates in order to win.

“The RNC builds the road, all the candidates drive on it. You need a good candidate and a good road to get to your destination,” McDaniel added.

Addressing GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s call for her resignation in light of the GOP’s underperformance, McDaniel brushed off his remarks as a pursuit for headlines.

“He can do that. That’s okay. But I will continue to say to everyone we should be taking on Democrats, not each other,” she said.

