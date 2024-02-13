Bill Melugin: CBP San Diego Sector Caught Over 260 Chinese Illegal Aliens in One Day This Week – Over 20,000 total for CBP in Fiscal Year 2024

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, CBP sources cited over 260 Chinese illegal aliens were apprehended at the southern border in the San Diego sector. This count was only for Monday of this week and just one sector.

What’s even more alarming is that there have been 20,000 Chinese illegals that have been encountered by the border patrol (all sectors) in fiscal year 2024. To compare, that number was only 450 Chinese illegals in fiscal year 2021.

The San Diego sector has seen a large number of illegal crossings in Jacumba, which is a desert area in the eastern part of San Diego County. There is a gap at the end of the border wall which illegals are walking right through after being dropped off by smugglers.

“Inexplicably, the Biden admin has made no effort to fill or fix this small gap.” Melugin posted to X.

Watch:

It’s no surprise that the Biden regime would ignore a gap in the border wall considering the invasion is a calculated effort to destroy America.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on NBCs “Meet the Press” over the weekend. He made statements that clearly indicated that he had no interest in securing the border. TGP had reported this past weekend.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

More deflection. More lies.

Watch:

The collective number of illegals that have entered the US under the Biden regime over the past three years is estimated at 11 million. That number just keeps going up everyday the border is left wide open.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

