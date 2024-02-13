Bill Melugin: CBP San Diego Sector Caught Over 260 Chinese Illegal Aliens in One Day This Week – Over 20,000 total for CBP in Fiscal Year 2024

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, CBP sources cited over 260 Chinese illegal aliens were apprehended at the southern border in the San Diego sector. This count was only for Monday of this week and just one sector.

What’s even more alarming is that there have been 20,000 Chinese illegals that have been encountered by the border patrol (all sectors) in fiscal year 2024. To compare, that number was only 450 Chinese illegals in fiscal year 2021.

NEW: Per CBP source, Border Patrol’s San Diego sector apprehended 269 Chinese nationals who crossed illegally yesterday.

More than 20,000 Chinese nationals have now been encountered by CBP in FY’24 so far. For perspective, there were only 450 Chinese encountered in all of FY’21. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 13, 2024

The San Diego sector has seen a large number of illegal crossings in Jacumba, which is a desert area in the eastern part of San Diego County. There is a gap at the end of the border wall which illegals are walking right through after being dropped off by smugglers.

“Inexplicably, the Biden admin has made no effort to fill or fix this small gap.” Melugin posted to X.

Watch:

A large amount of the illegal crossings in San Diego sector happen in Jacumba where there is a small gap in the wall that illegal immigrants pour through every day. (We shot this a couple weeks ago).

Inexplicably, the Biden admin has made no effort to fill or fix this small gap. pic.twitter.com/wqQRI917VU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 13, 2024

It’s no surprise that the Biden regime would ignore a gap in the border wall considering the invasion is a calculated effort to destroy America.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on NBCs “Meet the Press” over the weekend. He made statements that clearly indicated that he had no interest in securing the border. TGP had reported this past weekend.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

More deflection. More lies.

Watch:

WATCH: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says that DHS doesn’t “bear responsibility” for the “broken” immigration system.@SecMayorkas: “The system has not been fixed for 30 years. … Congress is the only one who can fix it.” pic.twitter.com/dzDH0GQPQW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 11, 2024

The collective number of illegals that have entered the US under the Biden regime over the past three years is estimated at 11 million. That number just keeps going up everyday the border is left wide open.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.