Biden Border Crisis: Military-Age Syrian Men Illegally Cross Into San Diego (VIDEO)

Three Syrian men were encountered by Griff Jenkins of Fox News at the southern border. The invasion of illegals has spiked in Jacumba (east San Diego County) since Texas has locked up the border.

“Where are you from?” Griff Jenkins asked.

“From Syria,” the illegal said.

“Why are you coming to the US?” Jenkins continued.

“Cause we love America, and we need a nice life,” the illegal replied.

“Come here for jobs?” Jenkins asked.

“Ya, a nice job,” the illegal responded.

Watch:

NEW: In addition to the influx of Chinese, FOX encountered 3 Syrian men in Jacumba, CA. They will receive additional screening when they are processed because Syria is designated by the U.S. as a “state sponsor of terror” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/RNdQV2gExH — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) February 18, 2024

Syria is a country known for its ties to terrorism yet military-age men from this region are pouring over the border on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

San Diego County has seen an increase of illegals coming through the southern border. TGP previously reported that in one week’s time illegals from 73 different countries were reported in San Diego.

In just one week, over 8,650 illegal aliens were caught in the San Diego sector of the southern border between January 31st and February 6th.

There has been an increase in Chinese illegal aliens crossing the border in the San Diego sector as well.

TGP previously reported that a Chinese illegal alien was crossing the border to “Take the Money.”

Watch:

NEW: This Chinese migrant tells me why he illegally crossed into the U.S. in Jacumba, CA – to “take the money” adding he wants a job @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/mFBKnRfWRp — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) February 17, 2024

In the last three years under Biden, there has been an estimated 11 million illegals entering the US.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.