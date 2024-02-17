WATCH: Illegal Alien From China Admits on Video He is Not Seeking Asylum – Only Here to “Take the Money” (VIDEO)

An illegal alien from China crossed the border in San Diego County in Jacumba, a hotspot where illegal aliens pour through daily.

Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins asked the illegal why he made his way to the US and he admitted it was to ‘take the money.’

“What city do you want to go to?” Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins asked the illegal from China.

The illegal replied, “Umm, I don’t know.”

Griff Jenkins pressed him: “Ok, why did you come?”

“Umm, to take the money,” the illegal replied.

“Money? For job? There’s no job in China?” Griff Jenkins asked the illegal.

Watch:

NEW: This Chinese migrant tells me why he illegally crossed into the U.S. in Jacumba, CA – to “take the money” adding he wants a job @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/mFBKnRfWRp — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) February 17, 2024

Jacumba, California has been an entry point for illegals because of the lax security in the border wall. TGP reported earlier this week that 260 Chinese illegals were caught in the San Diego sector in just one day.

What’s even more alarming is that there have been 20,000 Chinese illegals that have been encountered by the border patrol (all sectors) in fiscal year 2024. To compare, that number was only 450 Chinese illegals in fiscal year 2021.

Illegal aliens and smugglers take advantage of a small gap in the border wall in Jacumba (East San Diego County), California.

Watch:

A large amount of the illegal crossings in San Diego sector happen in Jacumba where there is a small gap in the wall that illegal immigrants pour through every day. (We shot this a couple weeks ago).

Inexplicably, the Biden admin has made no effort to fill or fix this small gap. pic.twitter.com/wqQRI917VU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 13, 2024

Biden’s open border policies coupled with help from corrupt NGOs have facilitated this invasion.

TGP reported that last Sunday DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” He had dodged all responsibility with lies and deflection.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

Watch: