Trump Sets the Record Straight: Nikki Haley is ‘Out of Play’ as VP Choice (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump addressed a crowd in Concord, New Hampshire, on Friday, vehemently dismissing the idea of neocon Nikki Haley as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump declared that Haley does not possess the qualities required of a vice president and accused her of not putting America’s interests first.

For several months, speculation has been rife, fueled by numerous reports in the fake news media, suggesting that Trump was considering warmonger Haley for the vice-presidential spot on his ticket. However, Trump’s recent comments have seemingly torpedoed any such possibility.

“You have people that put America last. And Nikki is somebody that puts America last,” Trump said, expressing his dissatisfaction with Haley’s performance on the international stage.

He recalled his decision to appoint her as the UN Ambassador, a move he suggested was more about facilitating Henry McMaster’s ascension to the governorship of South Carolina than Haley’s qualifications for the role.

“I used to watch her when we were dealing with different countries, like Russia or China, and she was sitting there like, what the hell?” Trump said.

“Look, one of the reasons I did, because I happen to love the lieutenant governor, Henry McMaster, South Carolina. By the way, he’s been a fantastic governor. Henry’s been a fantastic governor. So, I did him a favor. He was with me all the way. I did him a favor, but I did it because he’s good and he’s been very popular,” he added.

Trump’s blunt dismissal of Haley’s chances was clear: “Like I said, she was okay, but she is not presidential timber. Now, when I say that, that probably means that she’s not going to be chosen as the vice president.”

“When you say certain things, it sort of takes them out of play, right?” he added.

“I can’t say, ‘She’s not of the timber to be the vice president’ and then say, ‘Ladies and gentleman, I’m proud to announce that I’ve picked.’”

