President Donald Trump Holds Rally in Manchester, New Hampshire – 7 PM ET – Live on RSBN

by

THOUSANDS of Trump supporters lined up in the freezing cold to see America’s greatest President Donald Trump today in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The temperature in Manchester is currently 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Yet the frigid cold did not keep supporters from attending President Trump’s rally today in New Hampshire.

Trump supporters line up in 15 degree cold to see President Trump today in Manchester, New Hampshire.

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally ​at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 7:00​ p.m. ET.​

RSBN will start their coverage from Manchester at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.