President Donald Trump Holds Rally in Manchester, New Hampshire – 7 PM ET – Live on RSBN

THOUSANDS of Trump supporters lined up in the freezing cold to see America’s greatest President Donald Trump today in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The temperature in Manchester is currently 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Yet the frigid cold did not keep supporters from attending President Trump’s rally today in New Hampshire.

THE TRUMP TRAIN IS ROLLING! @TeamTrump HQ Manchester, NH pic.twitter.com/d0cf3u7kfm — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) January 20, 2024

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally ​at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 7:00​ p.m. ET.​

RSBN will start their coverage from Manchester at 5:00 p.m. ET.