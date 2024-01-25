WATCH LIVE @ 8 PM ET: Kari Lake Hosts Rumble Livestream to React to AZGOP Chair Jeff DeWit’s Resignation, Smears Against Her

Kari Lake is scheduled to host a live stream tonight and take questions from the public after the newly exposed bribery attempt by the disgraced Arizona GOP Chairman aimed at keeping her out of politics.

The live stream will begin at 8 PM ET.

TUNE IN LIVE at 6pm Arizona Time ⤵️https://t.co/tBzJAV3fU9 https://t.co/uQo9YYVX9m — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 24, 2024

Watch live below.

On Tuesday, The Gateway Pundit reported on an audio recording that proves that RINO Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit, an agent of the Uniparty, asked Kari Lake to “take a pause” and step aside from politics for two years while offering her a job on behalf of powerful people “from back East” in Washington, D.C.

“The ask I got today from back east was—this has to be between us—is there any companies out there or something that could just put her on the payroll to keep her out,” said DeWit before asking Kari to name her price last year.

However, Kari Lake got pissed and told DeWit, “I’m not willing to accept that. I’m going to be the biggest f*cking pain and these people’s asses. Go back and tell them that I’m running, and I’m going to be the biggest pain in their f*cking ass.”

Refusing to back down to the Swamp, Lake continued, “They’re going to have to f*cking kill me to stop me.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, DeWit resigned from the AZGOP with a dishonest statement, where he smeared Kari Lake as someone who “cannot be trusted to engage in private and confidential conversations” and accused her of coercing him to resign with a threat.

DeWit used the opportunity to attack Lake and play the victim card, accusing her of an “ethical breach” and “selectively edit[ing]” the tape to deceive voters. He then represented himself as an innocent person in an “unpaid role that demands the amount of time of roughly two full time jobs.”

This is the same excuse he used when an audio tape of DeWit declaring that he is “off the Trump Train” and supporting Ron DeSantis’ failed presidential campaign surfaced. The Gateway Pundit reported on the tape and DeWit’s claims that it was “fake” or “chopped up.” He also claimed the tape of him denouncing Trump was “creatively edit[ed].” In an attempt to distance himself from his own remarks, DeWit even told The Gateway Pundit that he was lying to the person in the recording.

According to DeWit, he is now resigning because he faces the possible “release of a new, more damaging recording.” As if the bribery scandal wasn’t already incredibly damning to his reputation and integrity!

However, Lake fired back in her own statement, saying, “No one from the Kari Lake campaign threatened or blackmailed DeWit.”

“It is unfortunate that Dewit hasn’t recognized how unethical his behavior was and still hasn’t apologized to Arizona Republicans,” Lake added, noting that the latest audio recording of DeWit also “speaks for itself.”

Listen to the full recording here!

I am getting a lot of questions about the bribery scandal & corruption in DC. I have decided to go LIVE on Rumble tonight at 8:00 ET (6:00 AZ time) to answer your questions. I hope you’ll join me! ♥️ — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 24, 2024

Tune in live on X and Rumble at 8 PM ET: