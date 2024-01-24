Jeff DeWit Resigns as Arizona Republican Party Chair after Audio Tape of Him Attempting to Bribe Kari Lake Surfaces, Claims Tape Was “Selectively Edited” and Says There is an Even “More Damaging Recording”

Arizona GOP Chairman RINO Jeff DeWitt announced on Wednesday that he will resign from his position over a leaked audio recording of him attempting to bribe Kari Lake out of fighting against Arizona’s rigged elections and running for office in 2024.

He used the opportunity to attack Lake and play the victim card, claiming she “cannot be trusted to engage in private and confidential conversations.” He then represented himself as an innocent person in an “unpaid role that demands the amount of time of roughly two full time jobs.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday, A newly leaked audio recording proves that RINO Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit, an agent of the Uniparty, asked Kari Lake to “take a pause” and step aside from politics for two years while offering her a job on behalf of people “from back East.”

However, Kari Lake retorted, “They’re going to have to f*cking kill me to stop me.”

In the statement, DeWit accuses Kari Lake of releasing “a selectively edited audio recording of our private conversation,” calling it a “deceptive tactic.”

This is the same excuse he used when an audio tape of DeWit declaring that he is “off the Trump Train” and supporting Ron DeSantis’ failed presidential campaign surfaced. The Gateway Pundit reported on the tape and DeWit’s claims that it was “fake” or “chopped up.”

DeWit, in an attempt to distance himself from his own remarks, even told The Gateway Pundit that he was lying to the person in the recording.

DeWit also told Kari Lake, “I’m not sure Trump can win again.” He continues, “I think what it comes down to for a lot of people, it’s not about like control or agenda, it’s just about the ability to raise money to win… and even on their end, what makes them the most money.”

At one point, DeWit appears to ask Kari Lake to name a price at which she can be bought, and Kari responds, “This is not about money. This is about our country.”

However, DeWit now claims the statements were “taken out of context.”

And it gets worse. According to DeWit, he is resigning because he faces the possible “release of a new, more damaging recording.” As if the bribery scandal wasn’t already so damning to his reputation and integrity.

The statement concludes, “This is all such a distraction to that mission that I am doing as Ms. Lake wishes and am stepping down as Chairman of the Arizona Republican Party.”

Kari Lake gave the following statement to The Gateway Pundit:

The tape speaks for itself: The Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit attempted to bribe Kari Lake. Thankfully Kari is an extremely ethical person who rejected DeWit’s multiple attempts to offer her money and corporate board seats in exchange for Kari not running for public office. She will be an incredible Senator for Arizonans. No one from the Kari Lake campaign threatened or blackmailed DeWit. It is unfortunate that Dewit hasn’t recognized how unethical his behavior was and still hasn’t apologized to Arizona Republicans. DeWit’s false claims are just par for the course. The Arizona GOP must be relieved to have his resignation. Now we can focus on getting ethical leadership and win big in 2024. Trending: Democrat Operative Caught on Hot Mic After Secret Service Agents Swarm Joe Biden as Pro-Hamas Protestors Interrupt Campaign Event (VIDEO)

He should reveal who sent him to bribe Kari Lake if he wants redemption. “Forget the who. Let me just tell you the what,” says DeWit in the damning audio recording.

I can’t be bribed. I can’t be bought. I’m only in this for my children and the state of Arizona. Any contribution you could make to my campaign would be deeply appreciated.https://t.co/2OpN9mTbX6 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 24, 2024

“It’s time for him to name names,” said Benny Johnson:

BREAKING: Jeff DeWit to resign as Arizona Republican Party chair after recording revealed he offered Kari Lake a bribe not to run for Senate. It’s time for him to name names. pic.twitter.com/aVKfNQJwdt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2024

Read the full statement from the Arizona GOP below: