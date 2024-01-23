BREAKING: Leaked Audio CONFIRMS RINO AZGOP Chair Jeff DeWit Tried to Bribe Kari Lake – Lake Tells DeWit, “They’re Going to Have to F*cking Kill Me to Stop Me”

A newly leaked audio recording proves that RINO Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit, an agent of the Uniparty, asked Kari Lake to “take a pause” and step aside from politics for two years while offering her a job on behalf of people “from back East.”

But Kari Lake fired back, “I’m not willing to accept that. I’m going to be the biggest f*cking pain and these people’s asses. Go back and tell them that I’m running, and I’m going to be the biggest pain in their f*cking ass.” Refusing to back down to the Swamp, Lake continued, “They’re going to have to f*cking kill me to stop me.”

“I’m with Trump, okay? I want to work for the betterment of Arizona. I’m not going to let these people back in D.C. tell me not to run.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported last March, before Kari Lake announced her bid for U.S. Senate, she revealed that a person sent by “powerful people back East” attempted to bribe her “with a huge salary and a position on a board” to stay out of politics.

Tucson radio host Garret Lewis on Monday revealed that two sources close to the matter confirmed to him that the individual who tried to bribe Lake was Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit. The Gateway Pundit also reported on DeWit’s anti-Trump comments and closeted support for failed presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

Now, Daily Mail has just reported on an audio tape of the conversation where DeWit tells Kari Lake to name her price for her to stay out of politics!

Forget the who. Let me just tell you the what,” says DeWit before telling Lake, “never repeat this.”

Exclusive Recordings of Arizona Republican Chair and Kari Lake ‼️https://t.co/wWSUMH6MXV — We the People AZ Alliance (@WethePeopleAZA1) January 23, 2024

Via Daily Mail:

An audio recording obtained by DailyMail.com reveals the extraordinary moment when what appears to be Arizona‘s top Republican official tried to bribe populist firebrand Kari Lake not to run in the state’s Senate race. Jeff DeWit, 51, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, can be heard asking Lake, a close ally of Donald Trump, to name her price to stay out of politics for two years. ‘There are very powerful people who want to keep you out,’ he tells her in a conversation recorded at the start of March last year. DeWit tells Lake, 54, one of the most public faces of the former president’s MAGA movement and a woman frequently spoken of as a 2024 vice-presidential pick, that he thinks Trump will lose and it is time to make way for someone else.

DeWit also told Kari Lake, “I’m not sure Trump can win again.” He continues, “I think what it comes down to for a lot of people, it’s not about like control or agenda, it’s just about the ability to raise money to win… and even on their end, what makes them the most money.”

However, Lake wasn’t having it, declaring that she stands by President Trump and the people of Arizona.

Listen to the full recording below: