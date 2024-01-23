REVEALED: Arizona GOP Chair RINO Jeff DeWit Attempted to Bribe Kari Lake to Stay Out of Politics Early Last Year – DeWit Previously Declared, “I’m Off The Trump Train. I’m Desantis” in Recorded Phone Call (AUDIO)

The Gateway Pundit reported last March, before Kari Lake announced her bid for U.S. Senate, she revealed that a person sent by “powerful people back East” attempted to bribe her “with a huge salary and a position on a board” to stay out of politics.

Lake, however, told the individual to pound sand and then later announced her campaign for Senate with President Trump’s endorsement.

Now, Tucson radio host Garrett Lewis reports that two sources close to the matter confirmed to him that it was Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit.

Two sources confirmed to me that AZGOP Chairman @JeffDeWitAZ was sent to @karilake‘s home (last year) on behalf of powerful people, to try to bribe her to leave politics. Kari obviously said no. DeWit must resign now. You can’t run the AZGOP and want Kari Lake to be gone. — Garret Lewis (@GarretLewis) January 22, 2024

We have it on good authority that this is true, and more information is likely coming out shortly.

Still, DeWit has denied the claim to multiple sources:

Multiple sources are reporting @JeffDeWitAZ has denied allegations. We are waiting for an official statement from @JeffDeWitAZ . Perhaps one of the “sources” wants to weigh in?https://t.co/VOvmbX1kJO pic.twitter.com/jmqX5fLu1I — We the People AZ Alliance (@WethePeopleAZA1) January 23, 2024

DeWit has not responded to The Gateway Pundit’s request for comment…

Based on DeWit’s previous remarks, it is probable that he would try to get a pro-Trump candidate to stay out of politics, as he apparently did with Kari Lake.

In early 2023, DeWit, a close friend of billionaire donor and former DeSantis surrogate Jim Lamon, was caught on a recorded phone call making anti-Trump statements and declaring that he is “off the Trump train.” However, he denied the legitimacy of the tapes and lied about the context, calling the tape “chopped up,” “fake,” and a dirty campaign tactic, when asked by reporters.

Washington Post reported:

And in leaked audio circulated on social media in recent weeks, DeWit can be heard saying people urged him to run to stop Daniels and distancing himself from Trump. “I’m off the Trump train, I’m DeSantis,” DeWit says in the undated tape. “I worked for Trump and everything. I’m not good with those people because I didn’t support their idiot Blake Masters,” he added, referring to the U.S. Senate candidate who had Trump’s endorsement but lost in November. DeWit said in an interview with The Post Saturday that the audio is “a fake tape chopped up” from a private conversation he had last year with a Daniels backer.

“The part he cut is the very beginning, where I said, ‘People are saying that I am off the Trump train because I wouldn’t support Blake Masters,’” DeWit said. “I’ve never seen a dirtier campaign tactic than recording a private phone conversation and creatively editing it to try to win an election. It’s despicable.”

A longer portion of the audio, provided to The Gateway Pundit, adds more context to the audio recording of Jeff DeWit and does not appear to be “fake” or “chopped up,” as DeWit told the Washington Post. In the audio below, DeWit refutes claims that he is affiliated with the Trump campaign, saying, “Man, I’m off the Trump Train. I’m Desantis. I’m not good with the Trump people because I didn’t support their idiot, Blake Masters, FYI.”

DeWit is also heard saying, “I don’t mind Trump,” when asked why he made these statements, but he does not appear to change his position. Still, DeWit continues to deny the legitimacy of his statements and even told The Gateway Pundit that he was lying to the person in the recording below, seemingly in an attempt to cover for himself.

According to sources, DeWit traveled on Jim Lamon’s private jet to Iowa last July to support Ron DeSantis’ failed campaign. Additionally, Dewit was listed as chief investment officer of Jim Lamon’s solar energy company, Depcom Power, in May 2021 and chaired Lamon’s failed Senate campaign in 2022, according to Arizona Central.

Many in the Arizona Republican Party have long speculated that DeWit is a “puppet” for Lamon, who lost his U.S. Senate Primary after Trump endorsed Blake Masters for the seat. This raises the question: is an unelected billionaire controlling the Arizona Republican Party chairman?

Based on the information we have, it would appear likely that RINO Jeff DeWit may now support Nikki Haley after Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign for President. However, it is unclear who Dewit and Lamon are backing.

Listen below: