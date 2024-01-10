WATCH: House Explodes in Laughter as Radical Democrat Congresswoman Says: “Let’s Talk About the Fact that President Trump Incited an ERECTION”

As The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson reported, the House Judiciary Committee and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability held hearings beginning at 10 AM ET Wednesday, finalizing their report to recommend that the House hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.

The committee markup is “the key formal step a committee ultimately takes for the bill to advance to the floor,” according to Congress.gov.

Hunter made a surprise appearance before storming out like a child after getting called out by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

But the hearing offered some unintentional comic relief thanks to far-left Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA). She attempted to scold her GOP colleagues for their remarks on Hunter before making an embarrassing blunder, causing the House to explode in laughter.

She meant to falsely claim Trump incited an “insurrection” but instead said “erection.” Yes, this really happened in the House today.

Jayapal laughed along with the crowd and joked about speaking about “erections” while Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) ribbed her.

She finally got back on point and finished her pointless smear of Trump.

JUST IN – Rep. Jayapal: “Let’s talk about the fact that President Trump incited an ERECTION.” pic.twitter.com/usX15W6GpN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 10, 2024

