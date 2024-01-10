BREAKING: Nancy Mace Rips Into Hunter Biden Following His Surprise Appearance at the House Hearing for Holding Him in Contempt: “Hunter Biden Should be Arrested Right Here, Right Now, and Go Straight to Jail”

The U.S. House of Representatives descended into disorder as Hunter Biden made an unexpected appearance during a session convened to discuss advancing a vote on holding him in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena.

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) launched a scathing attack on Biden as tensions flared on the House floor.

The hearing, initially set to be a procedural step, took a dramatic turn when Hunter Biden entered the room. His presence, which caught both the committee members and the public off guard, quickly became the focal point of the proceedings.

Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina swiftly seized the opportunity to confront Hunter Biden directly. In a striking and bold statement, Mace questioned the motives behind Biden’s appearance, suggesting a possible bribe.

“Thank you, Mr. Chairman, Chairman Comer. First of all, my first question is who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today? That’s my first question,” Mace said.

But her accusations didn’t stop there. Mace continued, accusing Biden of embodying white privilege and disrespecting the legislative process.

“Second question. You are the epitome of white privilege. Coming into the oversight committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here,” she declared.

The tension escalated as Mace called for immediate action against Biden. “I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail. Our nation is founded on the rule,” Mace added, indicating her firm belief in the rule of law and the need for accountability.

