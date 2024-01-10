BREAKING: Chaos Erupts After Hunter Biden STORMS OUT of Congressional Hearing As Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Him Out (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden on Wednesday showed up for the House Committee hearing on the pending resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a congressional subpoena.

Congressional Republicans previously subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a closed-door deposition related to his influence-peddling and family corruption.

Hunter Biden last month said he would only testify “at a public hearing.”

House Oversight Chairman James Comer immediately initiated contempt of Congress proceedings.

Hunter made a shock appearance on Capitol Hill. He arrogantly walked into the hearing and stared down lawmakers.

Rep. Nancy Mace ripped into Hunter Biden and said he should be arrested on the spot!

“I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now and go straight to jail,” Rep. Mace said.

As soon as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to question Hunter, he stormed out of the congressional hearing.

Update: Marjorie Taylor Green flamed Hunter on X after he stormed out.

“Hunter Biden traffics women for sex but ran away when I was recognized to speak to him,” MTG said. “The only women Hunter Biden likes to deal with are the women he hires for sex, flies across the country, films and photos his disgusting porn with, and post his nasty videos on porn sites.”

“Hunter can’t handle being held accountable for the crimes he has committed,” MTG added.