WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer announced a markup to consider a resolution and accompanying report to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying lawful subpoenas. The House Judiciary Committee will also hold a markup.

“Our investigation has produced significant evidence suggesting President Biden knew of, participated in, and benefitted from his family cashing in on the Biden name. We planned to question Hunter Biden about this record of evidence, but he blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas, choosing to read a prepared statement outside of the Capitol instead of appearing for testimony as required. Hunter Biden’s willful refusal to comply with our subpoenas constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution. We will not provide him with special treatment because of his last name,” said Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

The House Committees on Oversight and Accountability and Judiciary issued subpoenas to Hunter Biden for a deposition to be conducted on December 13, 2023. On December 13, Hunter Biden did not appear for the deposition as required by the Committees’ subpoenas. Instead, he appeared on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol with his attorney and Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), where he made a public statement without taking any questions from the media and indicated that he would not comply with the subpoenas.

WHAT: Committee on Oversight and Accountability Markup

DATE: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

TIME: 10:00am ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

The markup will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

