DEVELOPING: Red State Governors Stand with Texas Against Lawless Biden Regime Over Border Crisis

In a significant escalation of tensions over the U.S.-Mexico border policies, several Republican governors are uniting in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s challenge against the Biden regime.

This move comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing the removal of razor wire installed by Texas at the border.

Governor Abbott deployed approximately 30 miles of razor wire near Eagle Pass, Texas, as a barrier against illegal immigration.

However, this move was challenged in court, leading to a complex legal battle. Despite setbacks in lower courts, the state’s efforts were momentarily buoyed by a decision from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which was overturned by the Supreme Court’s 5-4 vote.

Conservative justices Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett (Trump appointee) sided with the liberals and granted the Biden Regime’s emergency request. This is the 9th time that the Supreme Court has sided with the Biden regime out of 14 emergency applications.

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision, Texas officials, including Governor Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, have expressed their intent to continue measures to reinforce the border. Texas National Guard members began installing more razor wire in Eagle Pass.

“The Supreme Court’s temporary order allows Biden to continue his illegal effort to aid the foreign invasion of America,” Attorney General Paxton said.

“The destruction of Texas’s border barriers will not help enforce the law or keep American citizens safe. This fight is not over, and I look forward to defending our state’s sovereignty,” he added.

Governor Abbott, in a fiery statement, lambasted Joe Biden for failing to enforce immigration laws and thereby violating his oath of office. He then declared an “invasion” under Article I, § 10, Clause 3, asserting Texas’s right to self-defense.

Despite having been put on notice in a series of letters—one of which I delivered to him by hand—President Biden has ignored Texas’s demand that he perform his constitutional duties. President Biden has violated his oath to faithfully execute immigration laws enacted by Congress. Instead of prosecuting immigrants for the federal crime of illegal entry, President Biden has sent his lawyers into federal courts to sue Texas for taking action to secure the border.

President Biden has instructed his agencies to ignore federal statutes that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants. The effect is to illegally allow their en masse parole into the United States.

By wasting taxpayer dollars to tear open Texas’s border security infrastructure, President Biden has enticed illegal immigrants away from the 28 legal entry points along this State’s southern border— bridges where nobody drowns—and into the dangerous waters of the Rio Grande. The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense. For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary. The Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority, as well as state law, to secure the Texas border.

The Texas response has drawn backing from several other Republican-led states, fueling a growing standoff between state and federal authorities. Governors from Virginia, Florida, South Dakota, Georgia, Montana, and Oklahoma have publicly declared their support for Texas’s right to self-defense against the lawless Biden regime.

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis expressed his stance, emphasizing constitutional principles and pledging ongoing assistance to Texas.

“If the Constitution really made states powerless to defend themselves against an invasion, it wouldn’t have been ratified in the first place and Texas would have never joined the union when it did. TX is upholding the law while Biden is flouting it. FL will keep assisting Texas with personnel and assets.”

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem praised Texas’s actions and criticized the Biden regime for creating a national security crisis.

“Greg Abbott is exactly right to invoke Texas’ constitutional authority to defend itself. The Biden Administration has created a national security crisis and put Americans in danger. Their failure is an unconstitutional dereliction of duty. South Dakota has been proud to help Gov. Abbott’s efforts to secure our border.”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin also weighed in, arguing that the Biden regime’s policies have effectively turned every state into a border state, with widespread implications for national security and public safety.

“Virginia stands with Texas. Greg Abbott is doing the job Joe Biden and his border czar refuse to do to secure our border. The Biden administration has turned every state into a border state. We must stop the flow of fentanyl, save lives, and secure our southern border.”

Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt and Montana’s Greg Gianforte echoed the sentiments of their colleagues, with Gianforte condemning the federal government’s inaction and attributing it to an increase in drug trafficking and related criminal activity.

“Governor Greg Abbott is doing what POTUS won’t. By refusing to act, President Biden is inviting cartels, illegal drugs, and human trafficking into the United States. We must secure the southern border.”

Even RINO Georgia Governor Brian Kemp voiced his frustration with the situation at the southern border, asserting that the state of Texas has Georgia’s full support in its efforts.

“Enough is enough. Our southern border is in crisis thanks to the Biden administration’s refusal to do their job. Greg Abbott and the state of Texas have our full support.”

This unified stand among Red State governors represents a significant challenge to the Biden regime that could signal a prolonged legal and political battle over state versus federal authority in immigration enforcement.

According to the Texas government, “In August, Governor Abbott held a press conference in Eagle Pass with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to provide an update on their joint efforts under Texas’ Operation Lone Star to respond to President Biden’s reckless open border policies. The border visit came after Governor Abbott sent letters to America’s Governors in May requesting support for Texas’ border security mission following President Biden’s decision to end Title 42.

In total, 14 states—Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming—have stepped up to support Texas’ efforts and deployed personnel and resources to secure the border in President Biden’s absence.”