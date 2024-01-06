Tune in Tonight at 7 PM ET! The Gateway Pundit Will Host a Twitter Space Featuring J6 Political Prisoners Directly From the DC Gulag Including: Jon Mellis, Reed Christensen, Matthew Krol, James Grant, Brandon Fellows and Greg Yetman

Please join The Gateway Pundit tonight, Saturday, at 7:00 PM Eastern for a Twitter Space featuring J6 political prisoners directly from the DC Gulag.

The event will be hosted by The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and Alicia Powe.

Included in the Space will be Jon Mellis, Reed Christensen, Matthew Krol, James Grant, Brandon Fellows and Greg Yetman.

Jon Mellis



Judge Randolph Moss sentenced J6 political prisoner Jon Mellis to 51 months of incarceration and three years of supervised release.

Moss also ordered Mellis to pay $20,000 in fines.

Mellis is one of several January 6 defendants who witnessed Officer Lila Morris brutally beat Roseanne Boyland’s unconscious body and attempted to stop police from brutally beating demonstrators.

Prosecutors sought 60 months for Mellis, arguing he “deliberately used an approximately four foot long, three-inch thick stick to repeatedly strike police officers in the face, head, neck and torso.

The government attorneys fabricated instances of Mellis assaulting cops with whom he had never interacted during his sentencing hearing.

The prosecutors told tall tales about the officers who didn’t even bother attending the hearing to testify, Mellis contends.

Reed Christensen



In September 2023, Army Veteran Reed K. Christensen was found guilty on eight charges, including four felonies and four misdemeanor offenses, after attending the January 6 rally.

The 65-year-old Christensen, who was pepper sprayed by Capitol Police, was found guilty of assault for bumping into a police officer while blinded.

In April of 2021, his home was raided by over a dozen FBI agents for the crimes of walking on the grass and trying to get past the guards to wave the flag on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Matthew Krol



Matthew Krol is a Christian, a patriot, a missionary, and an honest American.

Matthew attended the rally and protest on January 6, 2021 in Washington DC along with at least one million fellow Trump supporters who believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Donald Trump. Matthew witnessed police beating and abusing elderly Trump supporters and women at the US Capitol. He is a good man and did not sit back and accept this assault on innocent Americans. Matthew is charged with entering the US Capitol and accused of assaulting police. He has not yet been convicted of any crime.

Matthew was arrested in March 2022 and has spent 16 months in prison while battling a life-threatening heart condition. Matthew’s heart stopped once while in “the hole” in prison for punishment by his government. The officers did not assist Matthew for over an hour. He has a good lawsuit himself if he is ever released from prison.

James Grant



James Grant was a full-time student before January 6 preparing to attend a top law school with a merit scholarship that would have paid for 75% of tuition costs. The FBI arrested him while he was away from his house and then sent dozens of armed agents (and a few local police for backup) to his suburban home to execute a search of his house, leaving his special needs to respond to an FBI raid.

James lives in deplorable conditions and spent months without any contact with his lawyer. “I thought I was looking at 16-21 months, then I found out I am facing 7.5 to 9 years, and then the call got cut off,” Grant said about their last conversation.

Brandon Fellows

Brandon Fellows is a 27-year-old man from Schenectady, New York, being held in the inhumane DC Gitmo as a result of events at the Capitol on January 6.

He has no violent charges and was even welcomed into the Capitol by police officers with their express permission, which he recorded on video. His only felony is supposedly obstructing/interrupting the proceedings, which carries a potential 20-year charge.

Fellows suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome, just like one of his heroes, Elon Musk. Despite this lifelong challenge, Brandon built his own chimney business, which subcontracts to the highest-rated home inspection company and two of the largest commercial cleaning companies in the upstate New York region.

Fellows was unknowingly interviewed by two corporate media outlets as he exited the Capitol building, who twisted his words and smeared him in the press by saying he mocked police officers when he in fact was thanking them.

Among other wonderful achievements, Fellows was a Christian camp counselor, student body senator, and kids wrestling team coach as a young man.

Greg Yetman



Gregory Yetman, a retired Army Sgt. who received an honorable discharge last year after almost two decades of service, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

On November 6th, the FBI, among other agencies, surrounded the Yetman Family Home to “issue a warrant” with no regard for due process or the Constitution; law enforcement then proceeded to endanger and traumatize the Yetman Family. Afraid of being falsely imprisoned, like many other Jan 6th protesters, Greg fled. This caused an excessive manhunt for him, with military weapons, flash bangs, dogs, helicopters, and drones surrounding the area as if he were a hardened criminal. He shortly turned himself in safely on November 10th after eluding the fierce barrage of manpower.

Yetman is accused of picking up a large canister of pepper spray from the ground and spraying it toward Capitol police and protesters! For this crime – something that happens each weekend at your local Antifa riot – the FBI launched a major manhunt over this ten-second act two-and-a-half years after the January 6, 2021, protests.

