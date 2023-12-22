J6 Political Prisoner Jon Mellis Sentenced To 51 Months In Prison – Government Fabricates Instances of Mellis Assaulting Cops During Trial

Judge Randolph Moss sentenced J6 political prisoner Jon Mellis on Thursday to 51 months of incarceration and three years of supervised release.

Moss also ordered Mellis to pay $20,000 in fines.

Mellis is one of several January 6 defendants who witnessed Officer Lila Morris brutally beat Roseanne Boyland’s unconscious body and attempted to stop police from brutally beating demonstrators.

Prosecutors sought 60 months for Mellis, arguing he “deliberately used an approximately four foot long, three-inch thick stick to repeatedly strike police officers in the face, head, neck and torso.

The government attorneys fabricated instances of Mellis assaulting cops with whom he had never interacted during his sentencing hearing.

The prosecutors told tall tales about the officers who didn’t even bother attending the hearing to testify, Mellis contends.

“My sentencing hearing was filled with lies and deceptions from the prosecutors AUSA Emory Cole,” Mellis told The Gateway Pundit after he was sentenced. “Cole lied about Officer Fanone being attacked in the footage I recorded. Clearly, in the video, Officer Fanone is being protected by the crowd.

“AUSA Cole also lied about other footage from that day, accusing me of assaults I had nothing to do with. He even lied about the status of the officers I was charged with assaulting as they trampled Roseanne Boyland. Officer Lila Morris and Officer Divonie Powell were not injured, nor did they show up in court to testify. But that didn’t stop AUSA Cole from making false claims on their behalf.”

Even the judge became fed up with Cole’s disingenuous, farfetched accounts, Mellis continued.

“Judge Moss was not fooled by Emory Cole’s deceptive tactics. The only bright spot in my sentencing hearing was watching AUSA Cole squirm as Judge Moss challenged him,” he said. “Judge Moss showed me mercy by removing a 2-point enhancement on my charges and sentencing me to 51 months, instead of the 60 months AUSA was asking for. Emory Cole should be ashamed of himself.”

“The police attacked us first. No police died. Four Americans were killed that day. They were all Trump supporters, Ashli Babbitt, Roseanne Boyland, Benjamin Phillips and Kevin Greason.”

Jonathan Mellis was arrested on February 16, 2021, a month after the January 6 protests in Washington DC.

While incarcerated, Mellis has been a leading voice for his fellow J6ers, working hard to help them be heard, have their stories told, and have their families supported and he intends to continue to fight for justice for the political prisoners when he is released.

In December 2022, Mellis warned Americans that he and other J6 defendants in the “Patriot Pod” of the DC Gulag are being tortured by “racist, hateful, and abusive correctional officers,” sexually assaulted and treated like animals for being Trump supporters.

In February, Mellis leaked a video out of the DC Gulag showcasing the dirty brown water the political prisoners in the facility are forced to drink.

“My next chapter is Federal Prison until my sentence is finished,” Mellis said. “Life will get harder for me before it finally gets better.

“God bless all you great American people who support us J6ers and haven’t forgotten us. Thank you. And to all my brothers around the world, Uhuru! I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

**Please support Jon Mellis HERE.

