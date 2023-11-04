From Oregon to the Washington DC Gulag: 65-Year-Old Army Veteran and J6 Political Prisoner Reed Christensen Had Home Raided by FBI After He Was Blinded by Pepper Spray and Bumped into Police Officer on Jan.6 – Please Help Reed Below

From Oregon to the Washington DC Gulag: 65-Year-Old Army Veteran J6 Political Prisoner Reed Christensen, “This Place Holds the Men Who Stood Up for America When it was Stabbed in the Heart and its So Called Leaders Did Nothing”

In September 2023, Army Veteran Reed K. Christensen was found guilty on eight charges, including four felonies and four misdemeanor offenses, after attending the January 6 rally.

The 65-year-old Christensen, who was pepper sprayed by Capitol Police, was found guilty of assault for bumping into a police officer while blinded.

In April of 2021, his home was raided by over a dozen FBI agents for the crimes of walking on the grass and trying to get past the guards to wave the flag on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

His sentencing is set for December 15th.

Christensen recently wrote to The Gateway Pundit to share his story:

Wednesday the 4th of October, 2023 was a red letter day in the Washington DC jail block that houses the prisoners being held for Jan 6. Scooter, one of the orderlies, knocked at my cell door during the afternoon lockup. The guard unlocked my door and Scooter entered with a big grin asking if I wanted to use some nail clippers. “Hallelujah!” I yelled and rose up off my bunk. I had only been two weeks in the DC gulag and already my nails were way too long. I am 65 years old, and the younger men here had patiently explained that you simply chew your nails and then grind them down on the cement blocks of your cell. I was pretty sure this would not work for me as my teeth were too dull to even open the condiment packets that come in each meal.

**Visit Save the Kid to help Reed.**

The lack of nail clippers, no access to the barber, banning of razors, and denial of church attendance had been on the list of grievances from the Jan 6 block for months. It remains to be seen if the nail clippers ever return, but the men who have been here 20-30 months tell me that conditions in the gulag have greatly improved. That may be, but it still is a rough transition from my family and the 16 acres of beautiful Willamette Valley farmland in Oregon that was my world. My wife and I married when we were both 21, and now for the last 25 years we had come with our 5 children and worked to turn our Oregon land into a dream property to be enjoyed by generations of our family. I had a full time job as an electrical engineer at the chip giant Intel, and I enjoyed working on some of the top technology chips in the world, but my passion was working on the land. I would get up early to mow, chainsaw, and build outside for 2-3 hours before heading to work at 9am.

That all changed when a son told me about the “Stop The Steal” rally on Jan 6th, 2021. I had stopped watching the news out of disgust that no one in authority or power in our country seemed to have the slightest concern that our election system was corrupted. I thought that perhaps a million or two patriots showing up at the rally would put some spine into Washington Republicans. I wrote a book about what I did on Jan 6th and why I thought it was necessary to cross the police line and wave the flag on the steps of the Capitol, but it led to my arrest by FBI on April 25th, 2021.

The Oregon based federal judge released me the next day, partially owing to the major stroke (3 weeks in the hospital, 10 days in rehab learning to walk again) I had just suffered days after Jan 6. For 2½ years I had been on pretrial release, waiting for my jury trial. I was insistent on the jury trial (the Feds scare 98% of charged people into a plea deal) because I was sure an American jury would dismiss the nonsense the Feds threw at me.

**Visit Save the Kid to help Reed.**

But I had two shocks during the second week of September this year at my trial. The first was the jury finding me guilty of assault due to bumping into officers after being sprayed with mace and not being able to see. The second was the cold merciless way in which the judge found me too dangerous to be on the streets and had me trundled off to jail immediately to await my sentencing hearing, despite my lawyers pleas that I had suffered two strokes, that I had a 65 year old wife that needed help selling our property and getting settled into a smaller place, and I had faithfully kept my pretrial release conditions.

My days are confined now to a 7×12 cell and time during the day to get out and meet the other “Jan 6ers” in the common area of the block. One other is 65 years old, some are in their 20s, but the average age is probably early 40s. I’ve met men of all backgrounds and personalities, including some who’ve had a rougher life than mine and who are familiar with prisons and jails. But every night at 9pm when we gather to sing that National Anthem and it echoes loudly off the white painted concrete blocks, I’m reminded that at least in one way this is a good place to be. This place holds the men who stood up for America when it was stabbed in the heart and its so called leaders did nothing.

Reed K. Christensen is currently held in the Washington DC Gulag. In 2022 he ran in the Republican primary for Oregon Governor before having a second stroke and bowing out. Some of his campaign appearances are available on Rumble. He has published a book with ideas on how to save Constitutional America called “Save The Kid”.