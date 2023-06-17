Christian Missionary and J6 Protester Matthew Krol ‘Died’ in Prison, Was Ignored by Guards for Over an Hour But He Lived to Tell About It – Here is his Story – Please Help Matthew if You Can

Matthew Krol is a Christian, a patriot, a missionary, and an honest American.

Matthew attended the rally and protest on January 6, 2021 in Washington DC along with at least one million fellow Trump supporters who believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Donald Trump. Matthew witnessed police beating and abusing elderly Trump supporters and women at the US Capitol. He is a good man and did not sit back and accept this assault on innocent Americans. Matthew is charged with entering the US Capitol and accused of assaulting police. He has not yet been convicted of any crime.

Matthew was arrested in March 2022 and he has been in prison ever since despite the fact that he has a serious heart condition. Matthew’s heart stopped once while in “the hole” in prison for punishment by his government. The officers did not assist Matthew for over an hour. He has a good lawsuit himself if he is ever released from prison.

Please pray for Matthew Krol and donate to this man if you can.

J6 political prisoner Matthew Krol has spent 16 months in prison while battling a life-threatening heart condition. Matthew shared the following with The Gateway Pundit.

Hello, my name is Matthew (Matt) Krol. I’m 65 years old and am from Linden, Michigan, it is 8 miles south of Flint. Yep, the same famous water crisis city. I am happily married to the most wonderful woman for over 38 years. We have 3 awesome kids that are now successful adults. So far, we have 2 beautiful grandchildren that we wholeheartedly adore. It is insane how much I miss my family, it hurts.

My wife and I are practicing Christians. I accepted Jesus Christ into my life when I was a troubled 22 year old. I have to say that becoming a believer has drastically changed my life in such a positive way. A couple years of serving the Lord, I went to the country of Haiti as a “free lance” missionary, doing odd repairs and construction work for the indigenous and missionaries. I have throughout most of my adult life to serve doing missionary work as well as disaster relief work both nationally and internationally, mostly at my (and family) own expense. I have been involved in American Patriotism since around 1976, however I have always loved American History, even as a young child. Then in 1992 I was introduced to the modern day militia movement. I learned about it while attending a pro 2nd Amendment Rally. That same year I took the Oath and became a member of the Michigan Militia Wolverines and within 6-7… …months, I was invited to join the MMW command staff, which I did.

For many years I have attended lots & lots of rallies, protests, meetings, and other political functions and ALL being peaceful. I attended these as an observer, participant, and at times a speaker. Each and every political event that I attended were all in support of our U.S.A. founding documents and principles, including the hand written letters from our founders showing their intent. I believe that that INTENT has as much to do with the then as it does with the now for our great nation!