Christian Missionary and J6 Protester Matthew Krol ‘Died’ in Prison, Was Ignored by Guards for Over an Hour But He Lived to Tell About It – Here is his Story – Please Help Matthew if You Can

Matthew Krol is a Christian, a patriot, a missionary, and an honest American.
Matthew attended the rally and protest on January 6, 2021 in Washington DC along with at least one million fellow Trump supporters who believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Donald Trump. Matthew witnessed police beating and abusing elderly Trump supporters and women at the US Capitol. He is a good man and did not sit back and accept this assault on innocent Americans. Matthew is charged with entering the US Capitol and accused of assaulting police. He has not yet been convicted of any crime.
Matthew was arrested in March 2022 and he has been in prison ever since despite the fact that he has a serious heart condition. Matthew’s heart stopped once while in “the hole” in prison for punishment by his government. The officers did not assist Matthew for over an hour. He has a good lawsuit himself if he is ever released from prison.
Please pray for Matthew Krol and donate to this man if you can.
J6 political prisoner Matthew Krol has spent 16 months in prison while battling a life-threatening heart condition. Matthew shared the following with The Gateway Pundit.
Hello, my name is Matthew (Matt) Krol. I’m 65 years old and am from Linden, Michigan, it is 8 miles south of Flint. Yep, the same famous water crisis city. I am happily married to the most wonderful woman for over 38 years. We have 3 awesome kids that are now successful adults. So far, we have 2 beautiful grandchildren that we wholeheartedly adore. It is insane how much I miss my family, it hurts.
My wife and I are practicing Christians. I accepted Jesus Christ into my life when I was a troubled 22 year old. I have to say that becoming a believer has drastically changed my life in such a positive way. A couple years of serving the Lord, I went to the country of Haiti as a “free lance” missionary, doing odd repairs and construction work for the indigenous and missionaries. I have throughout most of my adult life to serve doing missionary work as well as disaster relief work both nationally and internationally, mostly at my (and family) own expense.
I have been involved in American Patriotism since around 1976, however I have always loved American History, even as a young child. Then in 1992 I was introduced to the modern day militia movement. I learned about it while attending a pro 2nd Amendment Rally. That same year I took the Oath and became a member of the Michigan Militia Wolverines and within 6-7… …months, I was invited to join the MMW command staff, which I did.
For many years I have attended lots & lots of rallies, protests, meetings, and other political functions and ALL being peaceful. I attended these as an observer, participant, and at times a speaker. Each and every political event that I attended were all in support of our U.S.A. founding documents and principles, including the hand written letters from our founders showing their intent. I believe that that INTENT has as much to do with the then as it does with the now for our great nation!
** Please help Matthew Krol by donating here.
Because of doing disaster relief work and becoming involved with the Flint Water Crisis, I ran for county sheriff, Flint being my county seat of Genesee. Although I did not win, I did substantially well with near 40%.
In the year 2020, prior to the November election, I knew without a shadow of doubt that President Donald J. Trump would easily win against a “basement campaigning candidate”. How could he not, as I watched the campaign with excitement… the vehicle parades, the boat parades, the massive stadium rally’s, ect. I as well as many also felt that the ” Russian Collusion ” was nothing more than a HOAX (just what it has proven to be). I was jumping for joy on election night watching as Trump had won… and then the disappointment and disbelief that following morning, knowing full well that Biden winning was a fabricated lie!
When President Trump asked for Americans to show up in Washington DC… …on January 6, 2021, asking for “our” voices to be heard. So I just had to attend as a peaceful protester so that my voice could be heard.Although I cannot discuss my personal situation, I will say that I witnessed DC Metro and Capital Police, violently beating innocent protesters, mostly elderly that day.
Months later in October 2021 I was diagnosed with double heart disease (Afib & Left Branch Bundle Block). Two weeks later I failed the Eco Cardiogram miserably. The next day I was wearing a “Life Vest” (portable difribulator) prescribed by my Cardiologist… …Then in mid November the following month I had Congestive Heart Failure and was hospitalized for 5 days. Oh, and I never did nor will I get the jab.On February 22, 2022 I was arrested by the F.B.I. and Michigan State Police and was accused of involvement with the Capital riot on Jan 6, 2021. When I went to court a few days later, I was denied bond, even with a severe heart condition.
March 17, 2022 I I was booked into the Central Virginia Regional Jail, Orange, Virginia (CVRJ), making it my 4th jail visit and 2 flights on Con-Air. During the first month at CVRJ, I got into various arguments with the medical staff because they were continuously getting my prescribed medications wrong. I was in constant fear for my life!As a result of arguing with the medical staff, I was put into a filthy – awful smelly solitary confinement cell that had nasty water coming out of the sink. Prior to being placed in the solitary confinement cell, I told and practically begged Classification Officer Dudley that my life would be in danger if I was placed in there.The jail staff had an obligation to check on me, being a Chronic Care Inmate being placed in a solitary confinement cell, at least every 15 minutes. They did not, I was completely ignored. Within three hours after being place in that cell, I had what is called an Asystole (flat line). Within minutes of this major heart issue, I told a Corrections Officer that I was having heart problems and to please contact… …the medical staff. That officer was collecting meal trays and said he would. I knew that I needed to go to the hospital immediately! (many days later that same officer stated that he informed the medical staff within minutes).The flat line that I had was 119 seconds, just 1 second short of 2 minutes (see graph that was recorded from the Life Vest) and the Cardiology team at the University of Virginia Hospital (UVA) explained that I died! Because I had been keeping precise tract of my medical events, ie; headaches – dizziness – shortness of breath – fatigue, I had been writing down in detail the date, time, and event for UVA I wrote down the exact time of the beginning of said event.At some point after frantically trying to get someone to assist me and other inmates doing the same, not only in solitary confinement “pod C” but also inmates in “pod D”, the entire time I and the other inmates yelling “medical emergency” while banging on the cell doors.I eventually passed out and smacked my head on the filthy concrete floor. It took the jail staff 1 hour and 8 minutes to finally get me up of the concrete and assist me out of that cell ( looked at the clock because I knew the importance of how long I was ignored). I was finally taken by ambulance while belly cuffed and leg shackled to UVA hospital.
Two days later I received a surgically implanted pace maker equipped with Bluetooth monitoring. When I was returned to CVRJ, I was put into another filthy, stinky booking cell… …for healing and recovery. The booking cell was worse then the solitary confinement cell with nasty smelling sink water that I was made to drink from and NO hot water. Every time someone in a booking cell flushed their toilet, human feces would bubble up into my toilet. I begged to be taken back to my original cell in the medical D pod.I spent exactly 1 year to the day at CVRJ, March 17, 2022 to March 17, 2023 when I was taken to the 5th jail, Washington DC and eventually into the J•6 GULAG, with fellow J•6 inmates.After being in the Gulag for 1 1/2 months, I was finally taken to Howard University Hospital Cardiology. After reading the Bluetooth results the Cardiologist determined that the original pace maker was not functioning properly. I am told that I need to have it surgically replaced. I cannot imagine having to go through the hell that I encountered during the first round.I truly miss my beautiful family and friends and I hope and pray that I get the chance to hug them again.I conclude this by saying that I cannot believe or grasp what has happened to my beloved United States.
The way we J•6 participants have been and continue to be mistreated by the mainstream media and by the courts, it has ruined mine and my wife’s life. I’m not sure that we will ever recuperate what we have lost, should I get released. It has affected us physically, emotionally, and financially. What we have both gained it has made us both stronger in our Christian faith. …Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.
I want to thank GateWay Pundit and your readers for taking the time and effort to read and hear my story, THANK YOU and God bless. Matt
***Please help Matthew here.***