Team Trump and Kari Lake Host Meet and Greet in Independence Iowa at 3:30 PM – Lake Says Trump Will Break Records in Monday Caucus Vote Amid Blizzard and Record Cold Temperatures

Kari Lake will appear at a meet-and-greet event with Team Trump today, one day before the Iowa Caucus, as a surrogate for President Trump to get out the vote for the Iowa Caucus on January 15.

Since early last year, Lake has made several trips to campaign for President Trump in the first Caucus state and her home state of Iowa. Many in the state even want to see her join President Trump in the White House as Vice President!

Last night, Lake posted the details for today’s event with the Buchanan GOP.

The 3:30 PM meet and greet will be held at Double A Armory at 318 8th St. SE, Independence, Iowa:

TOMORROW! I’ll be joining @TeamTrump for a meet & greet with the Buchanan GOP in Independence, Iowa! I hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/fvUqVb0Cuj — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 14, 2024

Although Lake’s previously scheduled Friday event was canceled due to negative temperatures amid blizzarding snow, Lake has been phone banking for President Trump and “calling the people who had planned to attend and having conversations with them talking one on one; the old fashion way using the telephone,” said Lake.

Lake also spent Saturday phone banking and meeting with GOP leaders and volunteers to get President Trump elected a third time.

Just 2 days until the Iowa Caucus! @TeamTrump & @KariLake are working around the clock to ensure victory on Monday night! pic.twitter.com/d3RAHH4AKe — Nick Moore (@GOPNickMoore) January 13, 2024

Iowa is fired up to caucus for President Trump! https://t.co/w2TFEopzsL — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 13, 2024

While Iowa sees record-cold temperatures, Lake believes Trump will have a record victory in the Iowa Caucus on Monday.

Newsmax reports,

Despite the record cold forecast for Iowa for Monday’s first-in-the-nation caucus, Arizona’s Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake predicted on Newsmax the record-breaking will be former President Donald Trump’s margin of victory. “The greatest victory we’ve ever seen historically in Iowa since 1972 in the caucus, when there’s been a crowded field, is a 12-point victory; I think President Trump will surpass that,” Lake, a Trump campaign surrogate, told “Saturday Report.” “But we can’t go out and act like it’s going be a blowout and we don’t show up. So that’s one thing I worry about. We’ve got to get out there. Iowa, you’ve got to get out there and show up, assume it’s a 1-point victory and get out there and show up.”

More from Lake’s Newsmax interview:

LAKE: Iowans are tough and I know that because I grew up here. This is my home state. And you know, January is one of the coldest months here, and people are though. They have the warm clothes, and they’re ready to get out on Monday. And the enthusiasm for President Trump is off the charts right now. We know how the polling has looked for him, and people are going to show up. I mean, the support he has goes a mile deep. These other guys the support they have goes an inch deep, and so if anyone’s going to stay home because it’s cold, it’s going to be supporters of the other guys, but I have full faith that the folks here in Iowa understand that history will be made on Monday. They are going to start the trajectory of getting our country back on track and saving this great nation.