Radical Leftist Judge Engoron Swatted – Receives Bomb Threat Following Latest Attempt to Screw Over President Trump

Long Island Police responded to a bomb threat Thursday morning at the home of leftist Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron received a bomb threat at his home following his latest attempt to screw over President Trump in his rigged New York civil trial, according to multiple reports.

As Cristina Laila has reported, tyrannical New York Attorney General Letitia “Peekaboo” James is seeking $250 million in “damages” when there is no victim in this fraud case. She also wants to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York.

NBC News revealed the threat came hours before closing arguments in the trial were scheduled to begin. These arguments are still expected to proceed on Thursday.

The Daily Beast reported that an unknown figure threatened to blow up Engoron’s residence. A bomb squad was also on site.

There is reported speculation from corporate media outlets that the purpose of the attempt was to halt the trial, but this has not been confirmed.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Engoron arbitrarily decided Wednesday to deny President Trump the opportunity to give a closing argument during his civil fraud trial in New York City.

This is the latest example of how he has rigged this entire trial against the 45th President. He even refused a minutia of compassion following the death of Trump’s mother-in-law, who died Tuesday.

Laila previously revealed Engoron gagged President Trump’s lawyers, fined Trump twice for violating bogus “gag” orders, and denied his bid for a mistrial in New York. Engoron even yelled at Trump’s attorneys while they defended him and threatened to jail Trump for leaving a post on his Truth Social page.

Engoron’s despicable bias has been so evident that moderate Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) filed a judicial ethics complaint against him. A New York Appellate Judge also paused his order to dissolve the Trump organization in October.

Trump angrily responded to Engoron’s latest lawless action on Truth Social.