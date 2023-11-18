Far-Left Judge Engoron Denies Trump’s Bid for Mistrial in NYC Fraud Case

Far-left Judge Arthur Engoron denied Trump’s bid for a mistrial in the NYC fraud case.

President Trump’s lawyers went on offense on Wednesday and asked a judge to grant a mistrial in the civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the fraud case was tainted by bias.

Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York.

Judge Engoron has displayed bizarre behavior in court by smiling for the cameras. He has also shown clear bias against Trump and recently expanded his gag order to Trump’s attorneys.

Engoron denied Trump’s bid for a mistrial on Friday.

The Associated Press reported:

The judge in Donald Trump ‘s civil fraud case denied his bid for a mistrial Friday, rejecting claims from the former president’s lawyers that the proceedings are poisoned by political bias. Trump’s lawyers had argued that Judge Arthur Engoron irreparably harmed Trump’s right to a fair trial through “astonishing departures from ordinary standards of impartiality.” They cited his rulings against Trump, the prominent role that the judge’s chief law clerk plays in court, the clerk’s political donations and what the defense called Engoron’s “appearance of impropriety” in sharing articles about the case in his high school alumni newsletter. Engoron declared Friday that the complaints were meritless.

A New York Appeals judge on Thursday temporarily lifted NY Judge Arthur Engoron’s gag order on Trump.

Appellate judge David Friedman stayed Engoron’s gag order citing Trump’s First Amendment rights.

In late October Judge Engoron put Trump on the witness stand after he blasted the former president and accused him of violating the gag order with his remarks to the press. He also fined Trump $10,000.