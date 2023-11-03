BREAKING: Far-Left NY Judge Engoron Gags Trump’s Lawyers – Threatens Serious Sanctions

Far-left Judge Arthur Engoron gagged President Trump’s lawyers on Friday and threatened serious sanctions in Letitia James’ civil fraud case against Trump.

Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York.

Engoron expanded his gag order to Trump’s lawyers because he is being flooded with threats of violence ‘resulting from heated political rhetoric.’

“The threat of, and actual, violence resulting from heated political rhetoric is well-documented,” Engoron wrote, according to The Messenger. “Since the commencement of this bench trial, my chambers have been inundated with hundreds of harassing and threatening phone calls, voicemails, emails, letters, and packages. The First Amendment right of defendants and their attorneys to comment on my staff is far and away outweighed by the need to protect them from threats and physical harm.”

The Messenger reported:

Manhattan judge expanded his gag order against former President Donald Trump on Friday to bar his lawyers from mentioning his “confidential communications” between him and his staff. “Failure to abide by this directive shall result in serious sanctions,” New York County Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron warned in a three-page ruling. Engoron justified his order on his efforts to keep his staff from violent harm. Judges and prosecutors whom Trump have criticized have received death threats in the past, including U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Last week Judge Engoron put Trump on the witness stand after he blasted the former president and accused him of violating the gag order with his remarks to the press. He also fined Trump $10,000.

Judge Engoron put Trump on the witness stand and asked him about his remarks to reporters. He asked Trump if he was referring to Cohen during his remarks. Trump said ‘yes.’

President Trump was CLEARLY referring to Michael Cohen, but the far-left judge wasn’t buying it and fined Trump $10,000!

“First of all, my principal law clerk is very close to me…”You and I can see each other and we are close but not as close, and there’s a barrier between us so wouldn’t that be at best somewhat ambiguous as to whom you were referring?” Judge Engoron said.

Last month Engoron fined President Trump $5000 for ‘violating’ his gag order.