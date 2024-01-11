President Trump Responds to Wacko Judge Engoron’s Attempt to Screw Him in Junk Trial Before Iowa Caucus

Crazy New York judge continues his election interference against candidate Trump and the American people.
Earlier today crazy leftist Judge Arthur Engoron refused President Trump’s request to be with his wife, the former First Lady, after the passing of her dear mother.
Engoron complained that delaying Trump’s appearance in court would force the court to go through too many changes in planning and scheduling.
So President Trump must show up for the closing arguments and Engoron also put limits once again on President Trump’s speech. Of course, we have never seen such political abuse of a leading presidential candidate in US history. Democrats are desperate to destroy President Trump and his America First movement before the 2024 election.
Here is Engoron’s response to the president’s attorney.
Communists love them some power.
Here are the communications between Engoron and Trump’s attorney.
President Trump responded to Engoron’s unbelievable demands on Wednesday afternoon.
Trump did not hold back!
Via Midnight Rider.
I AM HEADING TO THE GREAT STATE OF IOWA TO FULFILL A COMMITMENT MADE TO DO A BIG FOXNEWS TOWN HALL. TONIGHT, 9:00 P.M. Eastern! I WILL THEN BE FORCED TO CIRCLE BACK TO NEW YORK WHERE I WOULD LIKE TO PERSONALLY DO THE CLOSING ARGUMENT ON THE CIVIL TRIAL WHERE THE TRUMP HATING JUDGE AND ATTORNEY GENERAL ARE WORKING CLOSELY TOGETHER TO “SCREW ME,” EVEN THOUGH I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG. THIS IS A RIGGED AND UNFAIR TRIAL — NO JURY, NO VICTIMS, A GREAT FINANCIAL STATEMENT — JUST BEFORE THE IMPORTANT IOWA PRIMARY — ELECTION INTERFERENCE. JUDGE REFUSES TO ABIDE BY THE JUNE APPELLATE DIVISION DECISION WHICH GAVE ME A TOTAL VICTORY IN THIS WITCH HUNT!