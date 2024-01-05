Melugin: Masses of Illegal Aliens Pour Into US Through Breach in Border Wall Cut by Smugglers (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

2023 ended with a record 302,000 encounters in December alone with illegal aliens at the southern border according to Fox News.

Biden’s border crisis continued into 2024 with massive numbers of illegals walking across the border with the help of smugglers.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported Friday that Lukeville, Arizona had a flood of illegals crossing the border with the help of smugglers cutting an opening in the wall.

“Our photographer in Lukeville, AZ witnessed masses of illegal immigrants pouring into the U.S. through a breach in the border wall, cut by smugglers. At the end, several of the smugglers are seen coming through, one claps for them to hurry, then they return to MX thru wall.” Melugin reported on X.

Watch:

NEW: Our photographer in Lukeville, AZ witnessed masses of illegal immigrants pouring into the U.S. through a breach in the border wall, cut by smugglers. At the end, several of the smugglers are seen coming through, one claps for them to hurry, then they return to MX thru wall. pic.twitter.com/UergIOsYHV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 5, 2024

The following video shows more illegals breaching the border wall. Toward the end of the video, a smuggler takes video on a phone for proof that they crossed into the U.S. successfully.

Watch:

This clip shows more of the illegal immigrants coming through the breach in the border wall. At the end, you’ll see one of the smugglers pop through, as he records the group with his phone or is broadcasting live, likely showing proof that his human cargo had been delivered. pic.twitter.com/9yTPA1bdlr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 5, 2024

As this invasion continues, the DHS Secretary offers the worst excuses why illegals are crossing the border. TGP reported Thursday that Alejandro Mayorkas blamed climate change as the reason.

The border invasion got so bad on Monday that authorities suspended railway operations at the border to free up agents to help with the onslaught of illegals.

TGP reported in October 2023 that 10 million illegals have crossed the border since January 2021. That number is likely closer to 11 million now.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). The number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers in total. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states. Let that one sink in.