Mayorkas Says Millions of Military-Age Men Have Invaded Southern Border on Biden’s Watch Because of Climate Change (VIDEO)

DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday said millions of military-age men have invaded the southern border on Joe Biden’s watch because of climate change.

More than 300,000 illegal aliens crossed over the US border on Biden’s open border invitation in December, according to Customs and Border Protection.

More than 11 million illegals – mainly military-age males – have invaded the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

The border invasion got so bad on Monday that authorities suspended railway operations at the border to free up agents to help with the onslaught of illegals.

According to Union Pacific, the suspended railway operations at the border impacted:

• Agricultural products (grain held in six Midwest states)

• Food and beverages (beer and dry food products)

• Automotive (finished vehicles and parts)

• Consumer goods

• Industrial commodities (metals and cement)

Mayorkas, who is now facing impeachment for overseeing the invasion, blamed climate change for the flood of illegals.

“Border Patrol, in the month of December, processed more migrants entering the United States illegally than any month in the history of that agency. Why is that happening?” MSNBC asked Mayorkas.

Mayorkas said illegals from all over the world are coming to the US because of the effects of “climate change, poverty, increasing level in authoritarianism…”

