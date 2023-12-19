ARMAGEDDON: MASS OF THOUSANDS of Illegal Aliens Wait to Be Processed at Eagle Pass – Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden’s America.

A mass of thousands of illegal aliens waiting to be processed by Border Patrol at the Eagle Pass port of entry were spotted after they invaded Texas on Monday.

“I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this,” Bill Melugin said.

VIDEO:

According to Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins, more than 4,000 illegal aliens crossed over the border in Eagle Pass on Monday.

The border invasion got so bad on Monday that authorities suspended railway operations at the border to free up agents to help with the onslaught of illegals.

“In other words, they’re shutting down international commerce in order to help speed up processing of these migrants,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

WATCH:

According to Union Pacific, the suspended railway operations at the border impacted:

• Agricultural products (grain held in six Midwest states)
• Food and beverages (beer and dry food products)
• Automotive (finished vehicles and parts)
• Consumer goods
• Industrial commodities (metals and cement)

Most of the illegal aliens at Eagle Pass reach the port of entry by train.

Tens of thousands of illegal aliens are catching the train in Mexico 3 hours south of Piedras Negras and riding it to Eagle Pass, Texas.

WATCH:

Governor Greg Abbott (R) on Monday signed a bill that gives Texas police power to arrest illegal aliens amid Biden’s border invasion.

“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said, adding the new bill is designed to “stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas.”

“At the Texas-Mexico border today for a bill signing ceremony that will take #OperationLoneStar to the next level,” Abbott said on X.

