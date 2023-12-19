ARMAGEDDON: MASS OF THOUSANDS of Illegal Aliens Wait to Be Processed at Eagle Pass – Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

A mass of thousands of illegal aliens waiting to be processed by Border Patrol at the Eagle Pass port of entry were spotted after they invaded Texas on Monday.

“I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this,” Bill Melugin said.

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

According to Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins, more than 4,000 illegal aliens crossed over the border in Eagle Pass on Monday.

NEW: Eagle Pass TX is being overwhelmed w migrants tonight w more than 4,000 illegally crossing today with no end in sight and more than 4,000 already in custody @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/55ImOMblcZ — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) December 19, 2023

The border invasion got so bad on Monday that authorities suspended railway operations at the border to free up agents to help with the onslaught of illegals.

“In other words, they’re shutting down international commerce in order to help speed up processing of these migrants,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

BREAKING: Bill Melugin reporting that authorities are "suspending railway operations" at the southern border to free up agents to help with the flood of illegal immigration. "In other words, they're shutting down international commerce in order to help speed up processing of… pic.twitter.com/ds1RDa32i7 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 18, 2023

According to Union Pacific, the suspended railway operations at the border impacted:

• Agricultural products (grain held in six Midwest states)

• Food and beverages (beer and dry food products)

• Automotive (finished vehicles and parts)

• Consumer goods

• Industrial commodities (metals and cement)

Roughly 45% of all rail cars moving to and from Mexico cross through El Paso and Eagle Pass – there isn’t enough capacity at the other four gateways to reroute them. Union Pacific urges the Eagle Pass and El Paso border crossings be reopened immediately. This is impacting:

•… pic.twitter.com/iDPVhkEUTF — Union Pacific (@UnionPacific) December 18, 2023

Most of the illegal aliens at Eagle Pass reach the port of entry by train.

Tens of thousands of illegal aliens are catching the train in Mexico 3 hours south of Piedras Negras and riding it to Eagle Pass, Texas.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: FOX sources capture tens of thousands of migrants attempting to catch a train in Mexico 3 hours south of Piedras Negras bound for the U.S. border where BP agents are already overwhelmed with unprecedented numbers @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/bnnF6gvgKm — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) December 13, 2023

Governor Greg Abbott (R) on Monday signed a bill that gives Texas police power to arrest illegal aliens amid Biden’s border invasion.

“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said, adding the new bill is designed to “stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas.”

“At the Texas-Mexico border today for a bill signing ceremony that will take #OperationLoneStar to the next level,” Abbott said on X.