LOOK: Joe Biden Spotted with Massive Sunburn After Returning from His Latest Taxpayer-Funded Vacation – Just MONTHS After Having Skin Cancer Surgery (PHOTOS)

Joe Biden has provided the latest evidence of why he is not only too stupid to “run” the country but also too ignorant to take proper care of himself.

As the Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported, Biden went on his latest luxurious taxpayer-funded vacation last Wednesday and spent the rest of the year at the beach. He stayed for “free” at a beachfront villa owned by wealthy Democrat donors Bill and Connie Neville in St. Croix.

Right before Biden was about to depart from the island Tuesday with his wife Jill on Air Force One, photos emerged showing he had a massive sunburn on his face. He apparently had too much fun in the sun and “forgot” to use sunscreen.

Here are some closer looks at the large burn on his face. The forehead appears particularly red:

Biden then began a very slow ascent up the stairs of Air Force One, which have been shortened to prevent any more embarrassing falls by the “president.”

And it was a very slow ascent up the short stairs pic.twitter.com/UW9eKc9ZN5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 3, 2024

This revelation comes after Biden had cancer surgery back in February 2023, almost 11 months ago. He had a lesion removed from his chest, and it was revealed to be basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer.

He previously had a benign but potentially precancerous lesion removed by doctors.

But Biden failed to take any precautions on vacation despite previously having skin cancer, which is caused by too much sun exposure. Moreover, the Food and Drug Administration notes that premature aging is a long-term side effect of UV exposure.

Once he arrived in DC, Biden took one question from reporters. When asked whether he would do anything to help alleviate the border crisis he caused, Biden responded by passing the buck to Congress.

“We gotta do something, they gotta give me the money I need to protect the border,” Biden claimed.

WATCH: