As Questions Mount About Joe Biden Using Short Stairs on Air Force One, White House Posts Old Photo of Biden Using Long Staircase

Joe Biden has been using the short built-in stairs to board and debark the presidential Boeing 747-200B known as Air Force One for several weeks, if not months. The change from using the traditional long staircase has gained notice and is raising questions about Biden’s health. Biden has fallen twice in public this year and stumbled or hesitated several more times. Since the 2020 election, Biden has fallen at least once a year in public and once at home when he broke his foot in a fall in November 2020.



Warsaw, February 22, 2023.

On Monday TGP and others highlighted Biden using the short stairs with new regularity. A tweet by Brick Suit went viral with over 1,300,000 views.

No more big stairs for Joe!

They are so afraid of Biden tripping as he boards Air Force One that they are making him take the small stairs into the bottom of the plane. pic.twitter.com/9K1Mg1qkAU — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 19, 2023

Biden once again used the short steps to board Air Force One on his departure from California on Wednesday. Yet, in a seeming response to critics, the White House posted an old photo Wednesday afternoon of a vigorous looking Biden walking down the long staircase for Air Force One, captioned, “We’re on the move to invest in America.”

We’re on the move to invest in America. pic.twitter.com/NpAr7m1CDO — President Biden (@POTUS) June 21, 2023

The photo was actually from March 28 of this year.

President Biden departs Air Force One in North Carolina on March 28, 2023. pic.twitter.com/nEQ7gIZJGf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 29, 2023

The reality on Wednesday was Biden gripping the handrail while climbing the fourteen steps to the undercarriage of Air Force One.

Biden, returning from California after several days of fundraising with ultra-rich liberals, takes no questions as he boards Air Force One using the smaller staircase pic.twitter.com/ku2iCRu2hW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2023

The difference in presidential imagery is telling. A president’s health and vigor is demonstrated to the world by the long climb up and down the stairs. The power and majesty of the American presidency is demonstrated by the president standing at the top of the stairs with the robin’s egg blue of Air Force One and the large presidential seal behind him.



President Trump on Air Force One, photo by Joe Raedle, Getty Images, February 17, 2017.

Using the service entrance all the time just isn’t the same.

Even Team Biden knows.