Joe Biden Calls a Lid Before Noon as He Stays For ‘Free’ at St. Croix Estate of Wealthy Donor

81-year-old Joe Biden on Thursday called a lid before noon as he lounges for ‘free’ at a St. Croix estate owned by one of his wealthy donors.

Joe Biden on Wednesday arrived in St. Croix where he will spend the rest of the year at the beach. This is just one day after he returned to Washington DC from a vacation at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland.

Biden and his family of grifters were spotted exiting Air Force One in the US Virgin Islands on Wednesday afternoon.

Joe Biden has spent 417 days – 39% of his presidency – on vacation without visitor logs.

Natalie Biden, Joe Biden’s late son Beau’s daughter joined the family vacation.

According to The New York Post, Joe Biden is once again staying for ‘free’ at a beachfront villa owned by wealthy Biden-Democrat donors Bill and Connie Neville.

The Nevilles gave more than $10,000 to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

The New York Post reported:

President Biden arrived Wednesday in the US Virgin Islands for another free vacation at the home of wealthy supporters — after prior gifted stays drew criticism from ethicists, including for his failure to disclose the munificence on annual forms. The 81-year-old president is expected to stay six nights at the three-bedroom beachfront home of Bill and Connie Neville, whose secluded St. Croix retreat typically operates as a VRBO rental. First lady Jill Biden, granddaughter Natalie and possibly other members of his family will join the president at the lush villa — which offers an in-ground pool and picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea and an offshore island.

Biden doesn’t have a care in the world as a record number of illegals – mostly military-age men – invade the southern border.