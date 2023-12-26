Biden Heads Back to DC From Vacation at Camp David – Will Leave for Another Weeklong Holiday on the US Virgin Islands Tomorrow



Biden St. Croix 2022

Joe Biden on Tuesday returned to Washington DC from a vacation at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland.

Because of the bad weather, Joe Biden returned to DC via his presidential motorcade, not Marine One.

WATCH:

Dreary weather in Washington, DC area = President Biden returns from Camp David via motorcade, not Marine One pic.twitter.com/mjYdoIAALs — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 26, 2023

Biden and his family of grifters will leave for another holiday in the US Virgin Islands on Wednesday afternoon.

It is unclear where Joe Biden will be staying during his holiday in St. Croix to celebrate the New Year.

In 2022 Biden stayed at a beachfront villa owned by wealthy Biden-Democrat donors Bill and Connie Neville.

“Last year, he and his family stayed free of charge at the multimillion-dollar beachfront villa of wealthy donors Bill and Connie Neville — who gave more than $10,000 to Biden’s 2020 campaign and were among the select group admitted to the president’s first White House state dinner.” The New York Post reported.

Last year Biden was spotted playing golf in St. Croix.

His golf swing is terrible.