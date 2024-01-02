JUST IN: Trump Appeals Maine Secretary of State Ballot Ban to State Superior Court

President Trump appealed Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ 2024 ballot ban to the state superior court on Tuesday.

“Former President Donald Trump’s legal team on Tuesday appealed Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ ruling that deemed him ineligible from appearing on the state’s GOP primary ballot to Maine’s Superior Court, the state’s top trial court,” ABC News reported.

Maine’s psychotic Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows unilaterally barred Trump from the 2024 ballot because she decided the former president is an insurrectionist.

Bellows issued the order after the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Bellows, who isn’t even a lawyer, concluded: “Trump’s primary petition is invalid.”

Bellows appeared on MSNBC where she gleefully explained how she concluded Trump is not qualified to be on the 2024 ballot.

“So, I was duty-bound to follow Maine law, to ensure the candidates – all the candidates who appear on the primary ballot are qualified for the office they seek,” Bellows said.

“I could not, unfortunately—or fortunately—wait for the Supreme Court to make a decision,” Bellows said. “I smile because we were number one for voter turnout per capita in 2022…”

Last week State Representative John Andrews (R-Paris) filed a request with the Maine Revisor’s Office for a Joint Order to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.