Maine Secretary of State Gleefully Explains Why She Unilaterally Barred Trump From 2024 Ballot….and It’s Worse Than You Think (VIDEO)

Maine’s psychotic Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows unilaterally barred Trump from the 2024 ballot because she decided the former president is an insurrectionist.

Bellows issued the order after the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Bellows, who isn’t even a lawyer, concluded: “Trump’s primary petition is invalid.”

Bellows appeared on MSNBC where she gleefully explained how she concluded Trump is not qualified to be on the 2024 ballot.

“So, I was duty-bound to follow Maine law, to ensure the candidates – all the candidates who appear on the primary ballot are qualified for the office they seek,” Bellows said.

“I could not, unfortunately—or fortunately—wait for the Supreme Court to make a decision,” Bellows said. “I smile because we were number one for voter turnout per capita in 2022…”

Democrat Shenna Bellows explains that she personally decided that Trump was guilty of engaging in an insurrection. So she unilaterally removed the leading Republican presidential candidate from Maine's ballot. She gleefully tells MSDNC "I could not, unfortunately—or… pic.twitter.com/jPpmaxx9yr — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 29, 2023

CNN conceded Bellows, who isn’t a lawyer, made her decision to unilaterally bar Trump from the ballot based on YouTube clips.

“She based her ruling on a lot of documents, but also YouTube clips, news reports, things that would never pass the bar in normal court. She’s not a lawyer, by the way,” CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said.

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig in Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows removing Trump from the ballot: “She based her ruling on a lot of documents, but also YouTube clips, news reports, things that would never pass the bar in normal court. She’s not a lawyer, by the way” pic.twitter.com/aQeMzKeAtY — ALX (@alx) December 29, 2023

On Thursday night, State Representative John Andrews (R-Paris) filed a request with the Maine Revisor’s Office for a Joint Order to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.