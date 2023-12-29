State Rep. John Andrews Moves to Impeach Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Removing President Trump from Maine Primary Ballot

On Thursday night, State Representative John Andrews (R-Paris) filed a request with the Maine Revisor’s Office for a Joint Order to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

This move comes after Bellows issued a ruling regarding former President Donald J. Trump’s eligibility for Maine’s ballot in the 2024 Presidential Primary, which is an outrageous abuse of power and an unconstitutional power grab.

Representative Andrews invoked his “constitutional right under Article IV: Part 1st: Section 8 ‘Power of impeachment. The House of Representatives shall have the sole power of impeachment,'” as stated in his official letter.

Representative Andrews is a member of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, which oversees elections and the Office of the Secretary of State.

“I wish to file a Joint Order, or whichever is the proper parliamentary mechanism under Mason’s Rules, to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows,” Andrews said in a statement.

“I wish to impeach Secretary Bellows on the grounds that she is barring an American citizen and 45th President of the United States, who is convicted of no crime or impeachment, their right to appear on a Maine Republican Primary ballot.”

Andrews continued, “Donald J. Trump has met all qualifications for the March 2024 Republican Presidential Primary. He should be allowed on the ballot. This is raw partisanship and has no place in the offices of our state’s Constitutional Officers.”

Additionally, Representative Andrews took to his social media account, emphasizing his view of the situation: “This is hyper-partisanship on full display. A Secretary of State APPOINTED by legislative Democrats bans President Trump from the 2024 ballot so that she can jockey for position in the 2026 Democrat Primary for Governor. Banana Republic isn’t just a store at the mall.”

Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign spokesman, issued a fiery statement condemning the action as a partisan effort to sway the upcoming election.

“The Maine Secretary of State is a former ACLU attorney, a virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat who has decided to interfere in the presidential election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden.

“We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter. Democrats in blue states are recklessly and unconstitutionally suspending the civil rights of the American voters by attempting to summarily remove President Trump’s name from the ballot. Make no mistake, these partisan election interference efforts are a hostile assault on American democracy.”

In 2014, Shenna Bellows made a bid for a Senate seat but lost big time against Susan Collins. This is the same person who made the decision to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot.

This is also the same woman who tweeted, “The fundamental right of any American citizen to vote freely, fairly and to have their vote counted is the premise of our democracy. The Constitution and the Bill of Rights are not values to be compromised away. #FreedomToVoteAct”