Judicial Watch Releases Tranche of Joe Biden Alias Emails

Joe Biden used alias emails to communicate with members of his family while he was Vice President, according to a batch of records obtained by Judicial Watch.

In one email Joe Biden signed off on a brief pause of Secret Service protection for son Hunter and granddaughter Natalie Biden during a Kosovo trip.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained a tranche of Joe Biden alias emails in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the National Archives (NARA).

The National Archives previously confirmed through a FOIA response that they found 5,138 email messages and 25 electronic files pertaining to the known Joe Biden pseudonym accounts [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected].

After missing the deadline to turn over the requested documents, the National Archives said it located 82,000 pages of emails then-Vice President Joe Biden sent or received on three separate private pseudonym accounts to conduct illicit business deals with foreign officials.

The National Archives is withholding 99.98% of Joe Biden’s alias emails, according to House Oversight Chairman James Comer. Up until this week, NARA had only turned over 14 pages of the 82,000 pages.

“Judicial Watch announced today it received 426 pages of records in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) that show then-Vice President Joe Biden’s use of an email alias to correspond with family members, including son Hunter and brother James; and that Joe Biden signed off on the cessation of Secret Service protection for Hunter Biden and Beau Biden’s daughter Natalie during an August 2016 trip to Kosovo.” the watchdog wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

The emails reveal more information about Jill Biden’s stop in Greece in 2011 along with photos of her with US troops on the USS Ramage.

Other records reveal that then-Vice President Joe Biden signed off on the cessation of the Secret Service for his family during an August 2016 trip to Kosovo.

The new records include an August 18, 2016, email sent from his Rosemont Seneca email address to Secret Service Assistant Director of the Office of Investigations Jeremy Sherida, Hunter Biden writes: “Thank you. Both the Vice President and I sign off on the agreed upon requested interruption in protection for Natalie and Hunter.” The interruption in protection was from August 18 to August 22, 2016, during their trip to Kosovo and was to resume up their return to Washington, D.C., on August 22, 2016. The Biden family was in Kosovo where the country erected a statue of and named a highway after Beau Biden. It is not known where Hunter Biden and Natalie Biden went without their Secret Service detail.

“Joe Biden’s alias emails show Joe Biden and his family had a close working relationship on government matters,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “No wonder the Biden administration had been hiding these emails from Congress and the American people.”

