National Archives Discovers Over 5,000 Emails that Contain Joe Biden’s Secret Email Addresses

The National Archives recently confirmed through a FOIA response that they found 5,138 email messages and 25 electronic files pertaining to the known Joe Biden pseudonym accounts [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected]

The National Archives put the request into a queue by the date it was received.

The conservative group Southeastern Legal Foundation received the response to their request with the National Archives on Monday.

The Gateway Pundit released a new Hunter Biden email with his dad “Robert L. Peters” from 2016 earlier today.

It appears that Joe Biden was using the pseudonym to conduct an illicit business of bribery and pay-for-play schemes.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied he had any involvement with Hunter Biden’s business deals. And, yet, here we have proof that Hunter and Joe Biden were included on the same email about an upcoming phone call with the Ukrainian president.

House Oversight Committee Chairman previously reported on two emails sent from Biden-aide John Flynn to then Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden on May 27, 2016 and June 15, 2016.

This email released today by The Gateway Pundit is from May 26, 2016 and was sent to Joe Biden’s secret email account.

The email was sent to Joe Biden’s secret account where he used the pseudonym “Robert L. Peters.”

Via XRVision.

The call took place on May 27 with Joe Biden.

The readout to the official government call on May 27, 2016, was published on the Barack Obama White House website.

This email came from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer that he abandoned at a Delaware computer shop via XRVision.