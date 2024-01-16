EXPOSED: ‘Deep State Military Coup’ Planned Against Trump “if Re-elected” | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1:  NBC News Reports ‘Deep State’ Plot to Facilitate a ‘Military Coup’ Against Trump Amidst Fear for Alleged ‘Retribution’ if Re-Elected

STORY 2: BREAKING: Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race — Endorses President Trump

STORY 3:  BREAKING: ALREADY CALLED! Trump Wins Iowa Caucuses in MASSIVE Landslide

STORY 4:  EPIC! Texas Police, Patriots and a Lady in a Cowboy Hat Show Rest of America How to Deal with Screaming Pro-Gaza Clowns Interrupting Gov. Abbott Speech (VIDEO)

STORY 5: Archbishop Viganò Calls for Swiss Guards to Arrest Pope Francis and Cardinal Responsible for Pornograhic Book

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

