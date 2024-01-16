BREAKING: Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race — Endorses President Trump

In a significant development in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race, Vivek Ramaswamy is poised to announce his withdrawal from the campaign. This news was confirmed by Ramaswamy’s campaign communications manager in a recent statement to NBC News.

Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and author, had launched his bid for the presidency. However, his campaign has faced numerous challenges in gaining traction among the wide array of Republican candidates, especially during the recent attack from President Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy currently stands at fourth place in the Iowa caucus, having secured 7.7% of the vote with 90% of precincts reporting. This position, while respectable, likely influenced his decision to reassess his candidacy.

The campaign communications manager told NBC News that Vivek is expected to make a formal announcement shortly, detailing the reasons behind the withdrawal and Vivek’s plans moving forward.

In a post, Vivek wrote, “So proud of our team. Press conference at 10:15 CT at Surety Hotel in Des Moines. We will livestream on X.”

UPDATE: Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the 2024 GOP presidential race. He also endorses President Trump.

Ramaswamy is reported to be joining Donald Trump’s campaign efforts in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

In an X post, Vivek wrote, “This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything I can to make sure he is the next U.S. President. I am enormously proud of this team, this movement, and our country.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

