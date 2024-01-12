EXCLUSIVE: TX Congressman Troy Nehls SLAMS Joe Biden: “You Suck. You’re Horrible!” – Says Open Borders is Part of Biden’s “Long-Term Goal and Strategy” to Give Illegals Voting Rights (VIDEO)

Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) on Thursday slammed Joe Biden’s open border policies, saying that the real reason they want an open border is to secure power and “one-party rule forever.”

More than 11 million illegals, who are mainly military-age males and include many known or suspected terrorists, have invaded the US on Joe Biden’s watch. More than 300,000 illegal aliens crossed over the US border in December alone, according to Customs and Border Protection. And these are just the number they’re admitting to. It is likely FAR more.

This is not only a national security emergency, but who do you think these people are going to vote for when they end up in cities all across the nation that do not require citizenship to vote?

Leftist cranks like Rep. Alexandria Occasio-Cortez (D-NY) are already saying the quiet part out loud: amnesty and voting rights for all–everywhere!

As The Gateway Pundit reported, AOC, the genius she is, actually said, “You can fix [the illegal immigration crisis] by trying to build a wall, or you can fix that by trying to document people and create a path to citizenship.”At first, we thought this was from a parody account or a cheap AI imitation… Nope. This is just the America that Democrats want, whether you like it or not!

Blue states like Massachusetts are already asking citizens to give up their homes to house illegal noncitizens. Next, they’ll force us to give up our elections.

Still, Rep. Nehls, noting Joe Biden’s 33% approval rating, said of Biden, “The American people are paying attention, and you’re done. Donald Trump is going to beat you for a second time in November 2023.”

Like most Americans, Troy Nehls knows that Joe Biden didn’t legitimately win the 2020 election, and the Democrats are plotting to steal the 2024 election in part with their open border catastrophe and via other means.

After Congress adjourned on Thursday, Nehls gave a fiery interview to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson.

Watch below: