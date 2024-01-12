EXCLUSIVE: TX Congressman Troy Nehls SLAMS Joe Biden: “You Suck. You’re Horrible!” – Says Open Borders is Part of Biden’s “Long-Term Goal and Strategy” to Give Illegals Voting Rights (VIDEO)

Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) on Thursday slammed Joe Biden’s open border policies, saying that the real reason they want an open border is to secure power and “one-party rule forever.”
More than 11 million illegals, who are mainly military-age males and include many known or suspected terrorists, have invaded the US on Joe Biden’s watch. More than 300,000 illegal aliens crossed over the US border in December alone, according to Customs and Border Protection. And these are just the number they’re admitting to. It is likely FAR more.
This is not only a national security emergency, but who do you think these people are going to vote for when they end up in cities all across the nation that do not require citizenship to vote?
Leftist cranks like Rep. Alexandria Occasio-Cortez (D-NY) are already saying the quiet part out loud: amnesty and voting rights for all–everywhere!
As The Gateway Pundit reported, AOC, the genius she is, actually said, “You can fix [the illegal immigration crisis] by trying to build a wall, or you can fix that by trying to document people and create a path to citizenship.”At first, we thought this was from a parody account or a cheap AI imitation… Nope. This is just the America that Democrats want, whether you like it or not!
Blue states like Massachusetts are already asking citizens to give up their homes to house illegal noncitizens. Next, they’ll force us to give up our elections.
Massachusetts Governor and Lt. Governor Declare Emergency Over Migrant Crisis, Ask Residents to House Illegal Immigrants in Their Homes
Still, Rep. Nehls, noting Joe Biden’s 33% approval rating, said of Biden, “The American people are paying attention, and you’re done. Donald Trump is going to beat you for a second time in November 2023.”
Like most Americans, Troy Nehls knows that Joe Biden didn’t legitimately win the 2020 election, and the Democrats are plotting to steal the 2024 election in part with their open border catastrophe and via other means.
After Congress adjourned on Thursday, Nehls gave a fiery interview to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson.
Watch below:
CONRADSON: I was down in Lukeville, Arizona, where Border Patrol agents have lost morale; they hate their jobs. Tell me about that. What are you seeing in Texas?
NEHLS: It’s horrible because the Border Patrol agents are down there working so hard. They’re seeing the tragedies taking place, with these migrants coming up, children and women being abused, children drowning–and others–in the Rio Grande. I mean, it’s absolutely horrible. And they’re thinking, why isn’t the federal government helping us? They should be helping us with our southern border, but they’re not. They’re ignoring the Border Patrol. The border patrol is waving the red flag and saying, “Hey, we’ve got problems down here!” But Joe Biden doesn’t care. Joe Biden puts the border patrol last and puts the American people last because Joe Biden’s long-term goal and strategy is let’s get as many in as possible; eventually, they’ll all become naturalized citizens, and then they’re all going to vote, and they’ll be Democrats, and there’ll be one-party rule forever.
CONRADSON: That’s what I’m saying. I think this is a huge tactic to bring in millions of new voters.
NEHLS: You know they’re going to vote that way! We give them all these benefits, these entitlements, you get the sicko governors in California, and then you got Illinois saying, well, let’s give them all health care, Medicaid, all that other stuff. It’s absolutely crazy, but that’s their strategy. It’s a strategy, a pretty solid strategy, too. It really, really is. But Trump’s going to come back and fix it all. The American people are smarter than that. The American people have to be smarter than that. So, Joe, you have a 33% approval rating. You suck. You’re horrible. The American people are paying attention, and you’re done. Donald Trump is going to beat you for a second time in November 2023, and he’ll be Donald Trump 47.
CONRADSON: We have five congressmen: Congressman Bob Good, Congressman Matt Rosendale, Matt Gaetz, Eli Crane, and Andy Biggs. They want to shut the government down until Biden shuts the border down. What are your thoughts on this?
NEHLS: You’ve got five of them there. Is that going to be enough? Five Freedom Caucus guys; I’m a Freedom Caucus guy, but is that enough? I think my Johnson knows he’s going to have to get Democrats on board for him to pass anything here. He did it before Christmas, right? He did a CR and stuff. The only way Mike Johnson is going to get anything done up here is he’s going to have to reach out to Democrats to do it.