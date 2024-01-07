Another Enlightened Proposal by the Democrat Thought Leader… AOC Wants to Stop Illegal Immigration By Making Everybody Legal (VIDEO)

by

At first, we thought this a parody account or a cheap AI imitation. …Nope.

AOC actually said this.

Alexandria (Sandy) Ocasio-Cortez: One of the biggest issues that we have when it comes to immigration is the fact that we have an undocumented population. Now, you can fix that by trying to build a wall, or you can fix that by trying to document people and create a path to citizenship. And we’ll have folks that might say, look at these systems, that our shelter system has weight and things like that. But one of the reasons that our public systems experience weight is because people don’t have a documented and reliable path to work and sustain themselves, just like all of our ancestors did and our grandparents and great grandparents.

She is such a flake.

Who needs borders anyway? What’s another trillion illegal immigrants? It sounds good to Sandy!

And to think – This is the Democrat Party thought leader today.

Via Midnight Rider and War Room on Telegram.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.