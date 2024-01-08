EPSTEIN DOCS: New Pictures of Young Girls on Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’ Emerge Amid Allegations of Bill Clinton Sex Tapes



2006 photo of girls on Epstein island unsealed by SDNY

Another batch of documents from a defamation lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein were released on Monday morning.

The Gateway Pundit obtained the 17 new documents on Monday and they are explosive!

The new documents, which were reviewed by this reporter, reveal there are alleged sex tapes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson.

According to the witness, Sarah Ransome, Hillary Clinton sent her henchmen to intimidate her friend after she went to the police in 2008 to report she was forced to have sex with Bill Clinton, Richard Branson and Prince Andrew on video.

“She was made to feel like a dirty whore and liar and wasn’t taken seriously,” Sarah Ransome said of her friend.

“A couple months later, she was then approached, by Special Agents Forces Men sent directly by Hillary Clinton herself, in order to protect her presidential campaign in 2008. The heavily intimidated her, ruffled her up (luckily she took photos as evidence) and was then forced to sign a confidentiality agreement which ensures that she can never come forward publicly implicating her husband,” the witness said.

Also according to the witness, her friend was given a “substantial payout directly from the Clinton Foundation to keep her quiet.”

The witness alleged she has footage of the Clinton, Branson, Prince Andrew sex tapes “backed up” on “several USB sticks” and said she has a kill switch just in case something happens to her.

New photos of young girls on Epstein’s property on Little Saint James, US Virgin Islands dubbed “pedo island” were unsealed in Monday’s document drop.



photo of young girls on Epstein island

Some of the photos of Epstein’s island were released in 2022. Some of the previously redacted photos were unredacted and released on Monday.



photo unsealed by SDNY and obtained by The Gateway Pundit



photo unsealed by SDNY and obtained by The Gateway Pundit



photo unsealed by SDNY and obtained by The Gateway Pundit

Read the new documents here:

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_4]_1

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_0]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_1]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_2]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_3]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_5]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_6]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_7]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_8]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_9]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_10]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_11]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_12]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_13]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_14]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_15]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_16]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_17]

In July 2022, Gateway Pundit lawyers Marc Randazza and Jay Wolman of the Randazza Legal Group, along with GP General Counsel John Burns, filed a motion to intervene in the Guiffre v. Maxwell case in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

As a media intervenor, TGP requested the Court to unseal all records identifying Epstein’s Sex Clients.

** See HERE for GP’s Opening Appellate Brief.