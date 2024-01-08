EPSTEIN DOCS: Hillary Clinton Sent Henchmen to Intimidate Victim – FOOTAGE OF CLINTON SEX TAPES BACKED UP ON USB STICKS – PAYOUTS FROM CLINTON FOUNDATION, FBI COVER-UP

Another batch of documents from a defamation lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein were released on Monday morning.

The Gateway Pundit obtained the 17 new documents on Monday and they are explosive!

The new documents, which were reviewed by this reporter, reveal there are alleged sex tapes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson.

“When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filed on each separate occasion by Jeffery,” said the witness, Sarah Ransome.

BILL CLINTON, PRINCE ANDREW AND RICHARD BRANSON’S FACES ARE ALL CLEARLY IDENTIFIABLE IN THE ALLEGED SEX TAPES.

“THANK GOD SHE MANAGED TO GET A HOLD OF SOME FOOTAGE OF THE FILMED SEX TAPES, WHICH CLEARLY IDENTIFY THE FACES OF CLINTON, PRINCE ANDREW AND BRANSON HAVING SEXUAL INTERCOURSE WITH HER.”



credit Techno Fog

According to the witness, Sarah Ransome, Hillary Clinton sent her henchmen to intimidate her friend after she went to the police in 2008 to report she was forced to have sex with Bill Clinton, Richard Branson and Prince Andrew on video.

“She was made to feel like a dirty whore and liar and wasn’t taken seriously,” Sarah Ransome said of her friend.

“A couple months later, she was then approached, by Special Agents Forces Men sent directly by Hillary Clinton herself, in order to protect her presidential campaign in 2008. The heavily intimidated her, ruffled her up (luckily she took photos as evidence) and was then forced to sign a confidentiality agreement which ensures that she can never come forward publicly implicating her husband,” the witness said.

Also according to the witness, her friend was given a “substantial payout directly from the Clinton Foundation to keep her quiet.”

“She was then given a substantial payout, directly from the Clinton Foundation to keep her quiet. She is 1000% certain that the FBI did a cover up and she has the individual names of Hillary’s Special Agent Officers involved in intimidating her. She was then forced against her will to sign a legally binding confidentially (sic) agreement on Hillary’s behalf for her eternal silence. If she breaks this agreement, she is dead,” the witness said.

The witness alleged she has footage of the Clinton, Branson, Prince Andrew sex tapes “backed up” on “several USB sticks” and said she has a kill switch just in case something happens to her.

“Unfortunately, I cannot send you the footage without her consent due to massive consequences to her safety but I can confirm that I do have footage in my possession. I have backed up the footage on several USB sticks and have securely sent them to various difference locations throughout Europe with only one other person close to me, knowing where their locations are, just in case anything happens to me before the footage is released,” the witness said.



credit Techno Fog

The woman also alleged she had consensual sex with Donald Trump at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion “on regular occasions.”

“These baseless accusations have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit,” Trump spox Steven Cheung, said on Monday.

Read the new documents here:

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_4]_1

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_0]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_1]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_2]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_3]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_5]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_6]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_7]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_8]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_9]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_10]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_11]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_12]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_13]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_14]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_15]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_16]

2024-01-08 Notice [dckt 1332_17]

In July 2022, Gateway Pundit lawyers Marc Randazza and Jay Wolman of the Randazza Legal Group, along with GP General Counsel John Burns, filed a motion to intervene in the Guiffre v. Maxwell case in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

As a media intervenor, TGP requested the Court to unseal all records identifying Epstein’s Sex Clients.

** See HERE for GP’s Opening Appellate Brief.