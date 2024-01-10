DEVELOPING: Drafting of Impeachment Article Against Joe Biden Underway, House Staffers Reveal

Sources within the House of Representatives have disclosed that congressional leaders possess adequate evidence to draft an article of impeachment against Joe Biden.

The charge at the forefront is one of criminal obstruction and contempt, centering on allegations that Joe Biden coordinated with his son, Hunter Biden, in a willful defiance of a House impeachment inquiry subpoena.

According to investigative reporter Paul Sperry, sources close to the matter revealed that the draft could be initiated as early as today. The move comes after intense scrutiny of the President’s interactions with his son, which some House members argue have crossed legal boundaries.

The allegations suggest that President Biden may have played an active role in advising Hunter Biden on how to respond to the impeachment inquiry, potentially obstructing the investigative process.

“House staffers tell me leadership CURRENTLY has sufficient evidence to draft an article of impeachment TODAY versus President Biden based on criminal obstruction/contempt for COORDINATING w his son Hunter in his ongoing defiance of a House impeachment inquiry subpoena,” Sperry wrote on his X account.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that House Republicans launched an investigation into whether Joe Biden sought to obstruct or influence his son Hunter’s cooperation with the GOP’s impeachment inquiry.

Comer and Jim Jordan wanted to know if and how Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s decision to defy a congressional subpoena.

“Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden. As our committees were today prepared to depose Hunter Biden, he chose to make a public statement on Capitol Hill instead where he said his father, Joe Biden was not financially involved in his family’s business dealings. Exactly how was Joe Biden involved? Evidence shows Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden’s business associates and his name was at the center of the family business strategy,” a joint statement by House Oversight Chairman and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan said last year.

In December, all 221 House Republicans voted to open a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

The vote was along party lines: 221-212.

If the article is introduced, it would mark only the fifth time in American history that a president has faced impeachment proceedings.

According to History, “Only three U.S. presidents have been formally impeached by Congress—Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. One of those presidents, Donald Trump, was impeached twice during his single term. No U.S. president has ever been removed from office through impeachment.”

“In addition to Johnson, Clinton and Trump, only one other U.S. president has faced formal impeachment inquiries in the House of Representatives: Richard Nixon,” the outlet added.

